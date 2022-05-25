WWE NXT 2.0 (May 24, 2022) 4 biggest news stories: Tiffany Stratton replaces injured star in Women's Breakout Tournament, Bron Breakker disqualified ahead of high-stakes match

WWE NXT 2.0 returned this week with another intriguing episode. One thing that has to be said about these two-hour episodes is that you can never take your eyes off the action. The show's flow moves at a great pace, which in turn makes it easy to view.

Before the broadcast went on air, it was already confirmed that NXT Champion Bron Breakker would collide with Duke Hudson, and fellow Women's Champion Mandy Rose would take on Indi Hartwell.

With that being said, let's take a look at the four biggest news stories from this week's episode.

#4 Matches announced for next week's go-home show before In Your House

Ahead of the In Your House event scheduled to take place on June 4, the brand has confirmed a couple of bouts that will take place on the go-home show.

Cora Jade will battle Elektra Lopez, and North American Champion Cameron Grimes will face Nathan Frazer. In addition to these matches, Thea Hail will make her debut appearance on the show.

#3 Bron Breakker disqualified ahead of clash with Joe Gacy at In Your House

Bron Breakker competing against Duke Hudson

Bron Breakker took on Duke Hudson in the main event. Needless to say, the champion's arch-rival Joe Gacy and his two disciples were lurking at ringside to cause as many problems as possible.

The bout's conclusion saw Breakker getting disqualified after attempting to hit Gacy with a steel chair. His actions backfired, which resulted in him accidentally connecting with Hudson instead. The referee had no choice but to end the bout.

On June 4, if the champion is disqualified, he will lose his championship. The stakes are even higher now.

#2 Roxanne Perez advances to the finals of the Women's Breakout Tournament

Roxanne Perez in action against Lash Legend

Roxanne Perez took on Lash Legend in a Women's Breakout Tournament semi-final match. In a hard-fought contest, Perez picked up the victory after reversing Legend's attempt at a powerbomb into Pop Rox.

It has been some ride for the former ROH Women's Champion, who only joined WWE earlier this year. She now has the opportunity to become the first-ever Women's Breakout Tournament winner.

#1 Tiffany Stratton replaces Nikkita Lyons in the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament; advances to the finals

In a dramatic turn of events, it was revealed that Nikkita Lyons was ineligible to compete in her semi-final match against Fallon Henley due to injury.

Instead, Tiffany Stratton took her place and proceeded to pick up the win to advance to the final against Roxanne Perez. It is yet to be determined how long Lyons' absence from NXT will be.

