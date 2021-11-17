NXT 2.0 Results: Ciampa references WCW Legend's iconic promo; Superstar gets his hair and beard chopped off

NXT 2.0 was off to a very quick start as the show kicked off with the match between Dexter Lumis and Tony D’Angelo.

Dexter Lumis vs. Tony D’Angelo on NXT 2.0

Tony fled the ring as the match started and Lumis chased him before D'Angelo headed back to the ring and got the early advantage over Dexter.

Lumis hit him in the face and took him down with a press before Tony locked in a triangle lock.

Dexter took Tony to the corner before D'Angelo hit a lawbreaker on the ropes after trying to run out of the ring again. Tony managed to rake Lumis in the eyes off of a distraction and hit the Fisherman's Neckbreaker for the win.

Result: Tony D’Angelo def. Dexter Lumis

Melo and Trick attacked Lumis after the match when D'Angelo walked out. They trapped Lumis' hand in a steel chair and stomped on it before Gargano walked out to make the save.

Grade: C

After the break, Gargano called out Carmelo and Trick but Pete Dunne came out, followed by Melo and Trick.

The NXT North American Champion and his partner took shots at Gargano and Dunne and they fired back before a Triple Threat Title match was made official for next week against Gargano and Dunne.

Diamond Mine vs. Jacket Time & Odyssey Jones on NXT 2.0

Jiro and Strong kicked off the match and Roderick had the upper hand before Jones was tagged in. The big man was dominating the match and had the Creeds under control but Roderick and Kushida came in and the Japanese star was taken out before we headed for a break.

Back on NXT 2.0, Jacket Time was holding their own in the ring before Odyssey was tagged in and he took out Strong and sent one Creed into the other. Jacket Time distracted the Creeds before Jones hit a top rope crossbody on Roderick to pick up the win on NXT 2.0.

Result: Jacket Time & Odyssey Jone def. Diamond Mine

Grade: B-

