NXT 2.0 Results: Top Champion pinned; Kay Lee Ray makes impressive return

NXT 2.0 kicked off with a six-woman tag team match and Mandy Rose and Kayden Carter were in the ring to start it off.

Toxic Attraction vs. Io Shirai, Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro on NXT 2.0

Mandy had the upper hand early on and tagged in Dolin who picked up the pace before tagging in Jacy.

Shirai came in and managed to turn things around with a Dragonscrew before Kacy and Kayden came back in for a big sequence of shots. Toxic Attraction were showboating when Catanzaro came in and attacked them, only to have her momentum stopped quickly.

Kacy was locked in a submission but managed to tag Shirai. Io got some big moves in before going for a moonsault but Mandy's team saved her. Carter headed up a finisher but Jayne ran the distraction before Dolin picked up the win off a reverse Crucifix Powerbomb or the Iconoclasm.

Result: Toxic Attraction def. Io Shirai, Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro

Grade: B

Pete Dunne called out Tony D'Angelo backstage at NXT 2.0 before Carmelo and Trick walked up to him. Melo and Dunne got into each other's faces and Pete said that he was going to break Hayes' fingers tonight.

Back after a break, MSK were still looking for their destination after missing the bus last week. They reached the place they thought they had to go to but it turned out that their destination had been moved.

Kay Lee Ray vs. Sarray on NXT 2.0

Ray started off strong and hit a DDT early on before Sarray came in with a quick roll up. Ray was caught in a Single Leg Crab before taking a Fisherman's Suplex for a near fall.

Ray dodged Sarray's finisher off the ropes and took her outside. The former NXT UK Women's Champion hit the KLR Bomb on the announcer's desk before taking her back in the ring and hitting it once more for the win on NXT 2.0.

Result: Kay Lee Ray def. Sarray

Grade: C

