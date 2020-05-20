WWE NXT (20th April 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of NXT

Who will come out on top in this epic battle?

It is going to be an exciting episode on NXT tonight as Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley will look to settle their differences inside the ring. Roderick Strong has been tasked with the duty to take care of Dexter Lumis and the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament is reaching its climax.

Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley have both staked a claim to Charlotte Flair's NXT Women's Championship. The Nightmare did push The Queen to her limit but couldn't get the job done at WrestleMania 36. Now, she is more determined than ever to get her title back. Io Shirai, on the other hand, had to claw her way back from injury and almost beat Charlotte a couple of weeks ago.

The Queen had to use a kendo stick to save her title and The Genius Of The Sky will be looking for one more shot at gold.

Who will emerge on top in this epic battle?

Dexter Lumis has been a thorn in the Undisputed Era's side for quite some time now. Twice he has stuck his nose in The Era Boys' business and it was decided last week on a zoom call that Roderick Strong will have to teach Lumis a lesson on this week's NXT.

The scary Superstar has been making all the right noises on the Black and Gold brand and the fans loving what they are seeing from him. But, he has a tough task in front of him in the form of The Messiah Of Backbreakers.

Will Strong put an end to Lumis' menacing presence?

We are in the final leg of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament and everything is still up in the air. While Akira Tozawa and Kushida are favorites at the moment to progress to the final, El Hijo Del Fantasma has shown what he is capable and you would be a fool not to trust in the fighting spirit of Drake Maverick.

With the tournament reaching its final stage, the smallest of margins could have a big say in the final result.

Advertisement

Who will progress to the final?

Guess you will have to tune in to find out!

NXT on USA Network Location and Date

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Date: 20th April 2020 (USA), 21st April 2020 (UK and India)

Time: 8 PM (EST), 12 AM (UK Time), 5:30 AM (India)

Where to watch NXT

NXT can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America. NXT is also available on BT Sport in the UK as well.

How, when and where to watch WWE NXT in India

WWE NXT can now be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 21st April.

Catch all the updates from tonight's episode right here on Sportskeeda.