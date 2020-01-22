WWE NXT (22nd January 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of NXT before Worlds Collide

Will Keith Lee dethrone Roderick Strong and end Undisputed Era's golden prophecy?

With Worlds Collide and the Royal Rumble only days away, the go-home episode of NXT has some incredible matches lined up for the Full Sail University faithful. The Dusty Rhodes Classic tournament has reached its penultimate stage with four teams looking to seal their spot in the final. However, the main focus of tonight's episode would be on the NXT North American Championship match.

Roderick Strong has had a brilliant run with the NXT North American title. He has had some top-class matches against fierce opponents but the Messiah Of Backbreakers has always emerged on top. But now, he will be going against his toughest opponent to date as he faces Keith Lee. The Limitless One has been on a tear recently and has been rewarded for his brilliant performances. Even though The Undisputed Era tried to take him out last week, Lee returned to wreak havoc backstage and sent a strong message to the faction.

Will The Limitless One end Undisputed Era's golden prophecy?

There are only four teams now left as The Dusty Rhodes Classic has reached the semi-final stages. This week, we will see the Broiserweights faceoff against Imperium and the Grizzled Young Veterans take on the current NXT Tag Team Champions, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish.

While Imperium and Undisputed Era are favorites for the final, it would be foolish to write off the Veterans and the duo of Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle. The Original Bro and The Bruiserweight showed how good their chemistry was last week when they knocked off Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster in a classic tag team match. Zack Gibson and James Drake ended the reunion between Kushida and Alex Shelley on a sour note and have made their intentions crystal clear.

Who will book their place in the finals?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

NXT on USA Network Location and Date

Location: Full Sail University, Winter Park, Florida, United States of America

Date: 22nd January 2020 (USA), 23rd January 2020 (UK and India)

Time: 8 PM (EST), 1 AM (UK Time), 6:30 AM (India)

