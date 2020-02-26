WWE NXT (26th February 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of NXT

Will Charlotte mark her return to NXT with a win over Belair?

The Queen is coming back to Full Sail University and this time she will be making her in-ring return at NXT. This will be her first match in four years for The Black and Gold brand and she surely has a worthy opponent in the form of Bianca Belair.

The EST of NXT wasn't too happy with what Charlotte did at TakeOver: Portland when she announced her intentions of facing Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship. The Queen then attacked Belair as she was making her exit. This forced The EST Of NXT to call out The Queen last week on NXT which Charlotte accepted.

Who will prevail in this epic battle?

The Prinxe is on a roll. After defeating Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: Portland, Finn Balor revealed to us last week that he is ready to make his next move. The NXT Universe would be eagerly waiting to know what Balor will do next.

Will he go after a champion or will he target another mainstay of NXT?

Austin Theory was left red-faced last week when Tommaso Ciampa not only interrupted him before his match but also laid him out with a vicious attack. The Blackheart wanted to sound a warning to Gargano who cost him his reunion with Goldie at TakeOver: Portland.

Surely, The Blackheart is in a foul mood and this week he will square off with Theory in singles action. The former Evolve Champion is NXT's rising star and he would not only be looking for revenge but also take a huge step in skyrocketing his career in the Black and Gold brand.

Will Ciampa be able to focus on the job at hand tonight or is his mind still filled with rage towards his former DIY partner?

Guess you will have to tune in to find out!

NXT on USA Network Location and Date

Location: Full Sail University, Winter Park, Florida, United States of America

Date: 26th February 2020 (USA), 27th February 2020 (UK and India)

Time: 8 PM (EST), 1 AM (UK Time), 6:30 AM (India)

Where to watch NXT

NXT can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America. NXT is also available on BT Sport in the UK as well.

Fans of NXT from India can follow all the updates right here on Sportskeeda