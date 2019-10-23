WWE NXT: 3 Biggest Things Triple H could be planning for this week's show (October 23, 2019)

Finn Balor and Adam Cole

As is customary, this week's NXT will air live from Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL. Last week, NXT managed to produce one hell of a show and that has kicked up the excitement for tonight's episode.

The Black and Gold brand have been providing the WWE Universe with loads of entertainment on Wednesday Nights and have so far lived up to fan expectations.

Tonight's show promises to be action packed. After his appearance on the show's USA debut, Finn Balor officially returns to NXT tonight. We will also see the NXT North American Championship put on the line in a Triple Threat Match.

So, without any further ado, let's take a look at the three biggest things Triple H could be planning for this week's NXT.

#3 Finn Balor and Tommaso Ciampa have a fierce face off

After a cameo appearance from Finn Balor in NXT's first-ever episode on the USA Network, the former Universal Champion will make his return to the Black and Gold brand.

If Balor's first appearance was any indicator, it looks like 'The Demon King' has his eyes set on the NXT Championship. The same can be said for the returning Tommaso Ciampa, who made it very clear that he is coming after the NXT Championship.

We can expect a face-off between 'The Black Heart' and 'The Demon King' this week, as both men are after the very same prize. If that happens, expect the crowd to go wild and rightfully so. Just imagine Ciampa vs Balor on a weekly episode of NXT. Such an event was unimaginable only a few short weeks ago.

From the looks of it, Triple H might be planning a Triple Threat Match for the NXT Championship between Balor, Ciampa, and Cole at War Games on November 23rd.

This could be the development of one of the biggest storylines in NXT history.

