WWE NXT (30th December 2020): Talking Points - A surprise from RAW, Champion retains his title

The final NXT episode of the year, which was also the go-home to next week's special episode NXT: New Year's Evil, was a breezy watch, as most of its programming has been over the past couple of months. The build-up to all the big matches for the next week's special reached its crescendo, with not a single bout feeling underwhelming.

Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly had a terrific exchange, while Rhea Ripley VS Raquel Gonzalez was built through an amazing video package.

A major surprise has also shaken the cruiserweight division, while a beloved tag team tournament is all set to return in two weeks from now. On the other hand, a champion successfully retained his title in the main event of the show.

So let's dive in and check out the developments that have already gotten the WWE universe talking. Do share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section.

#5 Kyle O'Reilly and Finn Balor go face to face for the last time before their NXT Championship rematch next week.

Finn Balor was the first to make his way to the ring, carrying the match of the year trophy he was handed by William Regal for his clash with Kyle O'Reilly at NXT TakeOver 31. Well, actually, it was O'Reilly's trophy - Balor told Regal he didn't want his. The reigning NXT Champion was quick to denounce the award, saying it doesn't matter to him.

Soon, The Undisputed Era member made his way to the ring, saying the trophy matters to him as it is an indication that he belongs in the position he has been put in.

The two had shared a fantastic back and forth with Balor showcasing his cocky side to perfection, while Reilly was tremendous with his face comebacks. Considering these two were just awarded the best match of the year honor, their bout next week is bound to be incredible. Though it would be hard to top that clash, they would surely leave no stone unturned to have an even better match.

While not many are expecting a title change, NXT might go ahead considering Karrion Kross seems to be next in the line for a title. A heel VS heel battle may not bode well with the creative team, and they may pull off a shocker by crowning Kyle O Reilly as the new champion.