WWE NXT (4th March 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of NXT

Will Nox finally get here revenge on Kai?

Two grudge matches are set to take center stage on this week's episode of NXT inside the dreaded steel cage structure. Velveteen Dream and Roderick Strong will look to settle their differences once and for all while Tegan Nox wants revenge on Dakota Kai.

Lady Kane was so close to getting a big win over Kai when Racquel Gonzalez interfered and changed the course of the match. The influence of Gonzalez will be minimized with the steel cage coming into play and this could present Nox with the best opportunity to get revenge.

Dream, on the other hand, has been playing mind games with Strong and made this feud very personal. Who will come out on top in these two grudge matches?

Imperium and WALTER made a huge statement last week at the expense of Finn Balor. In what was supposed to be the Prinxe's big reveal turned out to be an absolute mauling as the Ring General sent his best wishes to Balor.

How will The Prinxe respond to this attack?

It is becoming very clear that Tommaso Ciampa cannot continue his pursuit of Goldie until Johnny Gargano is not a part of NXT. After his match last week, The Blackheart was ambushed by the former NXT Champion and ensured that there would indeed be another chapter in this legendary rivalry between former DIY teammates.

What will Ciampa do next?

Guess you will have to tune in to find out!

NXT on USA Network Location and Date

Location: Full Sail University, Winter Park, Florida, United States of America

Date: 4th March 2020 (USA), 5th March 2020 (UK and India)

Time: 8 PM (EST), 1 AM (UK Time), 6:30 AM (India)

Where to watch NXT

NXT can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America. NXT is also available on BT Sport in the UK as well.

Fans of NXT from India can follow all the updates right here on Sportskeeda.