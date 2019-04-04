WWE NXT- 5 Points to Note before NXT TakeOver: New York- Former TNA star impresses

As one would expect, the go-home show ended with pandemonium

I will make an admission to you folks before I begin writing. If you've been reading my post-episode NXT recaps, you know that I'm a big advocate of the brand. But this episode of NXT, right before TakeOver: New York, was very disappointing. I'd say the same for RAW and SmackDown Live, to be honest.

Not much happened in this episode to get me excited for the TakeOver event on Friday night. Thankfully, I'm already pumped up about it because of the amazing track record that TakeOver has. The same cannot, unfortunately, be said for the main roster and WrestleMania.

That said, this weekend will be one for the history books, will it not? Which match do you think will be the best one from New York?

I'm pretty kicked about Black and Ricochet vs. The War Raiders for the NXT Tag Team Championships myself.

#5 Godzilla vs. King Kong

Neither Keith Lee nor Dominic Dijakovic is a small man. And yet, these two men move at a speed that belies their size and have been at each other's throats for a while now. The last time these two behemoths collided, it ended in a no-contest.

In two weeks, these two men will finally get to prove who the resident monster of NXT really is, when they clash in a heated contest. The fact of the matter is that call-ups will happen soon after WrestleMania is done, in the RAW and SmackDown Live that follow. And because of this very reason, there needs to be a fresh crop of talent to stay anchored in the NXT brand.

With Lars Sullivan seemingly gone from the black and yellow brand, the spot for 'monster' is wide open. Which of these men will take the coveted place?

