WWE NXT: 5 points to note - Big return, Adam Cole makes a major blunder

Riju Dasgupta

Not the most exciting episode, but still an interesting one

This week's episode had its moments, both good and not so good. It wasn't the most exciting episode that I've seen, but I daresay that there really hasn't been a bad episode of NXT in a while which is certainly not the case with RAW and SmackDown Live.

I will recap all of the notable elements from this episode, in this very piece. I invite you to leave your thoughts and comments in the section below. I would love to know what you thought of the hour-long showcase of wrestling you were witness to.

Also, do you follow NXT every single week or do you binge it before a TakeOver? I do the latter with shows that I don't have to review every week, and that can be fun too.

Anyway, enough chit-chat...here's my review.

#5 Adam Cole messed up big time

It is no secret that there has been discontent in the ranks for the Undisputed ERA because of various reasons. Adam Cole considers himself to be the leader of the faction and he believes that there is unfinished business between him and NXT Champion, Johnny Gargano even now. He believes that he deserves a Number 1 contender's opportunity over everyone else.

So, he did not seem too happy when his own stable mate Roderick Strong took on Johnny Gargano in a match between two mat maestros, as Mauro Ranallo put it. The match could have gone either way before Adam Cole came out to help his boy, Roderick Strong. But a melee ensued and in the commotion, Cole would inadvertently hit Roderick Strong, laying him out.

This tension should be a very good platform for the weeks to follow. Will the Undisputed ERA break up over the coming episodes?

