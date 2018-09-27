WWE NXT: 5 Points To Note (September 26th, 2018)

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.27K // 27 Sep 2018, 06:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A number of seeds were planted this week on NXT

It was the first episode of the batch of NXT tapings that would take the developmental roster up to Evolution and NXT definitely started at a high level. The investigation into Aleister Black's attack continues as well as the issues between Pete Dunne, Ricochet and Adam Cole surrounding the North American Championship

The NXT Tag Team Champions and the North American Championship will be defended in the coming weeks on NXT after William Regal was interrupted by The Undisputed Era and decided to lash out.

It was another interesting week this week for the Full Sail crowd but heading into NXT's final Takeover event of the year, there are a number of noteworthy moments that should be brought to the attention of the NXT crowd.

#5 Has anyone interrogated Velveteen Dream?

Is Dream trying to shift blame?

This week on NXT, Velveteen Dream was quick to seemingly point the finger at Tommaso Ciampa when it comes to the attack on Aleister Black back in August, but he seems to be pushing a little too hard.

Ciampa has already been cleared of any wrongdoing by William Regal as part of his investigation, so why is Dream still pushing that Ciampa had something to do with the attack? Could Dream be trying to deflect the blame from himself, after all, Dream was spotted in the area at the time and no one has raised the fact that he and Black don't exactly see eye to eye? Could Dream have been the one who took out Aleister Black and Regal is yet to spot it?

1 / 5 NEXT