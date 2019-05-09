WWE NXT- 5 Points to Note: Top Superstars ambushed, New gimmick introduced

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 1.36K // 09 May 2019, 10:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

As always, this was a great episode of WWE NXT

There is only just one truth in life, WWE Universe. When RAW and SmackDown Live let you down, WWE NXT comes to town and blows both of those shows out of the water with an hour of absolutely fantastic action.

The main event was an extraordinary affair, of course, but so was the undercard. Everything felt like it had a meaning and a purpose and it is clear how every minute of the show was scripted for some major long term payoff.

Here are 5 things that I found notable from this week's episode. Let me also mention that the commentary desk comprising of Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness and Percy Watson was on their A-Game for the duration of the show.

So without wasting any more of your valuable time, here is my assessment of NXT.

#5 An incredible main event match

You put two of the best sports entertainers on the planet in the same ring and you know that chaos will ensue very soon indeed. This week, Matt Riddle and Adam Cole took each other on in a match that had me on the edge of my seat on more than one occasion. Both Superstars work so brilliantly with each other, and I want a TakeOver match between the two men.

Of course, this was all feeding into a more macro storyline concerning the future of the Undisputed ERA with Adam Cole as the leader of the said faction. Tensions have been brewing between Cole and Roderick Strong in the past few days and it escalated to a boiling point. The fact of the matter is that despite Strong's interference, Cole lost.

I love how much matches mean in WWE NXT. Main roster matches just feel like they're throwaway affairs.

1 / 5 NEXT