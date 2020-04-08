WWE NXT (8th April 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of NXT

Who will come out on top in the final chapter of NXT's fiercest and most personal rivalry?

Who will be the #1 Contender for the NXT Women's Championship?

Who will come out on top in this epic rivalry?

This is the final chapter of what is the most historic, fiercest and personal rivalry in the history of NXT. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa started as the fan-favourite team of DIY. They won gold together and many accolades along the way. But things changed along the way as the friends betrayed each other on various occasions and now we have reached this point.

Things went out of control a few weeks before as these two wrecked the WWE Performance Center and Triple H was forced to intervene. Now the match is set!

The Game will give them an empty building, a ring, and a referee to settle this feud once and for all. He has also made it clear that once this match is over, that's it for this rivalry. If they get into a brawl once again, both of them will be kicked out of NXT.

It is the Blackheart vs The Rebel Heart: One Final Beat! Who you got?

The landscape of the NXT Women's division has changed. The Queen, Charlotte Flair, rules over it now and she will find her first challenger tonight as Tegan Nox, Mia Yim, Chelsea Green, Dakota Kai and Io Shirai will battle it out in a #1 Contender's Ladder Match.

All six women proved their mettle and can all set up dream matches with the newly crowned NXT Women's Champion. Who will climb the ladder and become the No.1 Contender?

Apart from this, we will get to see what's next for Velveteen Dream and the NXT Champion, Adam Cole. Last week, His Purple Highness dispatched Bobby Fish and sent a strong message to the leader of The Undisputed Era.

How will the NXT Champion respond?

Guess you will have to tune in to find out!

Advertisement

NXT on USA Network Location and Date

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Date: 8th April 2020 (USA), 9th April 2020 (UK and India)

Time: 8 PM (EST), 12 AM (UK Time), 5:30 AM (India)

Where to watch NXT

NXT can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America. NXT is also available on BT Sport in the UK as well.

How, when and where to watch WWE NXT in India

WWE NXT can now be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 9th April.

Catch all the updates from tonight's episode right here on Sportskeeda.