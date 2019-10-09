WWE NXT (9th October 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of NXT on USA Network

Can Lio Rush topple Drew Gulak and become the new NXT Cruiserweight Champion?

It was a memorable two-hour live episode for NXT last week with the entire show being boadcasted on the USA Network for the first time. With three of the top titles in NXT being defended and a host of shocking returns, the crowd at Full Sail University were left clamouring for more.

The Black and Gold brand is set to pick up from where it left off last week with two huge matchups, one of which will be a title defense by the NXT Cruiserweight Champion, Drew Gulak.

The Philadelphia Stretcher has been on a roll ever since he won the title and has defeated all challengers who have step foot in the ring with him. Now he faces a new challenger in the form of Lio Rush, who seems to have rejuvenated himself after a short hiatus from WWE.

The Man of the Hour put up a brilliant performance against Oney Lorcan and earned himself a date with Gulak tonight. Will The Philadelphia Stretcher continue his reign of terror or will Rush rise to the occasion?

NXT UK Champion WALTER and Imperium have made their presence felt on NXT. The faction has wreaked havoc on the brand and their main target has been Kushida.

The Japanese Superstar was able to put a stop to the destruction caused by Imperium but last week he felt the full brunt of the NXT UK Champion, who laid out Kushida with a big boot. Tonight, both these exciting talents will lock horns and at the moment, it is anyone's guess as to who will emerge on top in this battle.

Adam Cole had one of the best title defences last week on NXT when he thwarted the challenge presented by Matt Riddle in a match for the ages. However, the Panama City Playboy's night quickly took a turn for the worse when he was confronted by two former NXT Champions in the form of Finn Balor and Tommaso Ciampa.

Both Superstars made it clear that they bleed Black and Gold and that has left the NXT Champion looking over his shoulder. Will we have a faceoff between these three tonight?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

NXT on USA Network Location and Date

Location: Full Sail University, Winter Park, Florida, United States of America

Date: 9th October 2019 (USA), 10th October (UK and India)

Time: 8 PM (EST), 1 AM (UK Time), 5:30 AM (India)

Where to watch NXT

NXT can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America.

Fans of NXT from India and UK can follow all the updates right here on Sportskeeda as our very own Kevin Sullivan (@HeyImKevinSully) will provide you with the live commentary!