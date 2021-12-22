WWE NXT - Best and Worst - AJ Styles turns babyface, Major dream match for Riddle teased

NXT 2.0 this week was a great show, with several solid matches and segments. A couple of WWE RAW stars were also featured and could soon play a massive part in the brand.

We are building nicely to NXT New Year's Evil, which looks to be a phenomenal show. Three title matches have been announced, even if a couple of them aren't under the most ideal circumstances. Multiple other bouts have been teased, including one involving AJ Styles.

The superstars of NXT 2.0 are coming out and could all be crowned at New Year's Evil, with Bron Breakker particularly coming to mind. He and Tommaso Ciampa opened the show with a solid promo segment, but several other developments topped it.

Here is a look at the main positives and negatives from this week's episode of NXT 2.0. Let us know your thoughts down in the comments.

#3 Best: AJ Styles challenges Grayson Waller on NXT 2.0

Just one day after getting betrayed by Omos, AJ Styles rocked up on NXT 2.0 to confront Grayson Waller. He had been running his mouth on Twitter and caught The Phenomenal One's attention.

Styles had a great promo battle with Waller, who held his own opposite the former WWE Champion. This experience would only boost his status within NXT 2.0, with the Australian already proving to be quite the heel. His assault on Johnny Gargano two weeks ago did a lot for him.

AJ Styles accused Grayson Waller of copying his style and cited his 20-year career to put the young star in his place. The two nearly started a brawl before Waller walked away and said he'll get to AJ after Omos is finished with him.

This is an exciting development, with AJ Styles set to put Grayson Waller over potentially at NXT New Year's Evil. The Phenomenal One is once again a babyface as a result. Hopefully, this leads to better things for him on RAW following this run on NXT 2.0.

