WWE NXT - Best & Worst - Johnny Gargano assaulted on his way out, Seeds planted for WrestleMania 38 match?

Following an exciting WarGames event, NXT 2.0 is gaining good momentum. Several stars remain on the rise.

Some of the stories from Sunday night are continuing, while others are over. Either way, this week's NXT 2.0 was an eventful show. A few Superstars are on their way out, while we saw the return of a main roster Champion. The potential of success remains high, as new stars have been spotlighted.

However, NXT 2.0 wasn't perfect. A few questionable booking decisions brought the show slightly down. It was still an emotional episode, particularly because of how it ended.

Let's take a look at the main positives and negatives from tonight's episode of NXT. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

#3 Best/Worst: Von Wagner sends Kyle O'Reilly packing from NXT 2.0

Ever since day one of NXT's relaunch, Von Wagner has been one of the prime projects on the brand. He was inserted into the NXT Championship match that night, which was eventually won by Tommaso Ciampa. Nevertheless, big things remain in Wagner's future.

The young star turned heel on Kyle O'Reilly at WarGames, even if the move backfired immediately. Von Wagner did get the last laugh over the former Undisputed Era member, essentially sending him out of NXT 2.0. Their Steel Cage Match may have been O'Reilly's last outing as a part of WWE.

Wagner has the size and the look but is unfortunately devoid of the personality that would make him a big star in the company. That is where others like Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, and Tony D'Angelo have an edge over him.

The biggest positive, though, is his positioning as a villain. Von Wagner was subject to huge boos from the NXT fans. This could help him find his feet near the top of the card. Will he become Champion in 2022?

