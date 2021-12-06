NXT WarGames 2021 - Best and Worst - Unique tag team split, Johnny Gargano's final match?

With NXT War Games 2021 now in the books, the TakeOver era has officially ended. This was the first special event of NXT 2.0 but it delivered akin to its black and gold counterpart.

As is the case with most pay-per-views in WWE, there wasn't a bad match on the card. Almost everything at NXT War Games was positive and has furthered stories on the brand. The in-ring work remains at TakeOver level, which is a brilliant sign for NXT's future.

While a few stars seem to be on their way out, some of the fresh talent stood out tonight. The WarGames matches certainly helped in that respect, with a lot of potential coming out of the show. Despite a couple of minor hiccups, NXT WarGames was a big success.

Let's take a look at the main positives and negatives of NXT WarGames 2021. Give your thoughts on the show down in the comments section.

#3 Best: Cora Jade shows out at NXT WarGames

The women's WarGames Match opened the show, with Io Shirai and her squad of babyfaces defeating Team Toxic. While there was proper mix of youth and experience, it was 20-year-old Cora Jade who was the star of the match.

The youngest competitor in WarGames history made a massive impact, soaring from the top of the cage. Jade hit Jacy Jayne with a Swanton Bomb through a table. She looked like she hurt her shoulder from the dive. It may have just been excellent selling, though.

Both scenarios would have put Cora Jade in a positive light, who had an incredible showing at NXT WarGames.

Despite being laid out by Mandy Rose and her crew, she managed to sneak the winning pinfall on Jane after Raquel Gonzalez hit her with a Chingona Bomb.

Jade could be next in line to challenge Rose for the NXT Women's Championship. Based on her performance at WarGames, she might even win the title from the former RAW Superstar. The future is incredibly bright for Cora Jade, who is skateboarding her way to stardom.

