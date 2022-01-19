WWE NXT - Best & Worst - RAW star's ex-partner returns, WALTER confirms name change?

While we got some exciting developments this week, NXT had its problems. Several booking decisions on the show weren't the greatest, with one of them being particularly frustrating.

A few matches were impressive, though. This includes the first match of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The Creed Brothers won a hard-fought battle against Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, while the other members of Diamond Mine also had high-profile matches.

Several title feuds progressed on NXT, as we are being promised some exciting action. Things are looking up in some places, while a few confusing choices have also been made.

Let's take a look at the main positives and negatives from this week's episode of NXT.

#3 Best/Worst: WALTER Gunther wins a classic on NXT

The main event of this week's episode was excellent, as two brilliant in-ring workers went head to head. Now a permanent part of the brand, WALTER took on Roderick Strong in a hard-hitting affair.

Both men laid into each other, with strikes and chops. Strong hit a beautiful superplex and came close to winning. However, The Ring General stood tall after flattening him with a Powerbomb.

As a match, this was the best thing on the show. However, what happened after it has captured the attention of the wrestling world. Before WALTER could be announced as the winner, he grabbed the microphone and proclaimed the winner of the match to be "Gunther."

This falls in line with reports that WWE had trademarked the name "Gunther Stark" a few days ago. It was pointed out that this name has a problematic history, with Günther Stark being the name of a Nazi U-boat commander during World War II.

With WALTER supposedly getting a new name, it remains to be seen how much of his current presentation will remain the same. It is a shame that the former NXT UK Champion has to undergo this change when he has been one of the best wrestlers across all WWE brands in the last few years.

