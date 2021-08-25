WWE NXT - Best and Worst - Missed opportunity with SmackDown star, Faction adds female member

With NXT TakeOver 36 in the rear-view mirror, the Black and Gold brand is undergoing some changes. However, the quality remains high.

This episode was solid as usual, as we saw some big developments take place. The women's division has gotten some development, with matches being teased and big stars debuting. Kay Lee Ray will add a lot to NXT's female roster.

Meanwhile, several other stories were furthered. There is some potential across NXT right now, as the brand continues to undergo gradual change. We now know who the biggest players will be, as evidenced by Samoa Joe's first segment as a three-time NXT Champion.

#3 Best: Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma deliver in the main event of NXT

The heated rivalry between Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma took an interesting turn on NXT, as the two factions faced off in the main event of the show. The six-man tag team grudge match truly delivered in the ring, accommodating the animosity between both trios.

One of the best moments of the match came when Top Dolla rushed in from the hot tag, as he decimated all members of Santos Escobar's group. He even lifted all three men for a big move, wowing the Capitol Wrestling Center in the process.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott was impressive too, hitting a brilliant 450 Splash for a near-fall. However, B-Fab's ringside presence was neutralized by Legado del Fantasma's own female member - Elektra Lopez. She provided enough of a distraction to Scott for Escobar to roll him up.

Legado Del Fantasma with the last laugh. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/DyvphDkSbn — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 25, 2021

While the finish was poor, this development is interesting. This gang war is nowhere near complete. Also, the in-ring action was tremendous, giving us hope that the best is yet to come for Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma.

