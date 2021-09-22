WWE NXT - Best and Worst - WCW legend's son impresses, Problem with title change

Following a fun debut episode of NXT 2.0, we are now settling into the new era of the former Black and Gold brand. The future, quite literally, is bright.

Episode two of NXT 2.0 did well to follow up on some of the main stories of last week's show, with the main players getting added focus and new ones being introduced. It has also built up nicely for next week, which will see three Championship matches.

The brand has not quite compromised on quality, with some solid in-ring action on the program. However, the priorities have clearly shifted. The old NXT is not coming back, but this change feels like the right decision, at least right now. This week was an encouraging one for the direction of the show.

Let's take a look at the main positives and negatives of this week's episode. Leave your thoughts in the comments section if you disagree with this review.

#3 Best/Worst: Chaos returns to NXT

NXT kicked off with a bunch of new faces in the ring, not counting the several characters that would be introduced to us throughout the episode. Tommaso Ciampa came out to cut a passionate promo following his NXT Championship win a week ago.

This was followed by a somewhat lazy promo train, with the likes of Cameron Grimes and LA Knight coming out one by one. The purpose of this was for a mass brawl to break out, truly encompassing the chaotic nature of NXT 2.0. William Regal may need to invest in another enforcer.

With so many debuting stars, the show truly feels unpredictable. The chaos further helps that notion, as it breeds competition. But something like this should remain a rare occurrence or it could come across as forced. This week's episode got its balance just about right, although the camera work could have been better.

WWE @WWE #WWENXT



@NXTCiampa: "All I see are a bunch of pathetic geezers afraid to take the first punch." - @PeteDunneYxB "All I see are a bunch of pathetic geezers afraid to take the first punch." - @PeteDunneYxB #WWENXT



@NXTCiampa: https://t.co/gjx2X5sQ8v

We even got a glimpse of the backstage area, where there was even more fighting. Hopefully, this leads to a lot more fire in the stories that are told. There has to be a purpose to this chaos.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das