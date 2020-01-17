WWE NXT gets outranked by AEW Dynamite's special 'Bash at the Beach' episode

Published Jan 17, 2020

Jan 17, 2020 IST SHARE

Both shows had a good showing this week but AEW outranked WWE NXT

This week's special 'Bash at the Beach' edition of AEW Dynamite saw topping WWE NXT in TV viewership yet again by a huge margin of 34%. Wednesday's Dynamite episode drew in an impressive 940,000 viewers as compared to the Black and Gold brand's viewership of 700,000.

Figures show that AEW's episode this week was down by a measly 0.7% as they drew 947,000 viewers last week and NXT was down by 3% as last week it drew 721,000 viewers.

This week, AEW Dynamite ranked #5 in the Cable Top 150 for the 18-49 demo, while NXT ranked #31. AEW ranked #29 in total viewership, while NXT ranked in at #39.

In the 18-49 US demographic, AEW earned themselves a 0.38 rating while NXT drew a rating of 0.21. Last week's AEW show drew a 0.36 rating while NXT's episode drew a 0.19 in that demo.

The 'Bash at the Beach' episode of AEW Dynamite was notable for the segment featuring Jon Moxley and The Inner Circle where Chris Jericho injured Moxley's eye with a metal spike that was on his jacket apart from a brutal match between PAC and Darby Allin.

NXT's episode was not short of wrestling either as it featured two first-round matches of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and a No. 1 Contender's Battle Royal match in the main event for the NXT Women's Championship.