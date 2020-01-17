WWE NXT gets outranked by AEW Dynamite's special 'Bash at the Beach' episode
This week's special 'Bash at the Beach' edition of AEW Dynamite saw topping WWE NXT in TV viewership yet again by a huge margin of 34%. Wednesday's Dynamite episode drew in an impressive 940,000 viewers as compared to the Black and Gold brand's viewership of 700,000.
Figures show that AEW's episode this week was down by a measly 0.7% as they drew 947,000 viewers last week and NXT was down by 3% as last week it drew 721,000 viewers.
This week, AEW Dynamite ranked #5 in the Cable Top 150 for the 18-49 demo, while NXT ranked #31. AEW ranked #29 in total viewership, while NXT ranked in at #39.
In the 18-49 US demographic, AEW earned themselves a 0.38 rating while NXT drew a rating of 0.21. Last week's AEW show drew a 0.36 rating while NXT's episode drew a 0.19 in that demo.
The 'Bash at the Beach' episode of AEW Dynamite was notable for the segment featuring Jon Moxley and The Inner Circle where Chris Jericho injured Moxley's eye with a metal spike that was on his jacket apart from a brutal match between PAC and Darby Allin.
NXT's episode was not short of wrestling either as it featured two first-round matches of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and a No. 1 Contender's Battle Royal match in the main event for the NXT Women's Championship.