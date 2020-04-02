WWE NXT Grades (April 1, 2020): Shotzi Blackheart impresses despite loss; huge triple-threat main-event steals the show

The final episode of NXT before WrestleMania 36 pulled out all the stops!

Here is how the matches took place on this week's episode!

The Velveteen Dream gets closer to the NXT Championship

As WWE inches closer to WrestleMania, we got to witness the go-home show of WWE NXT on this week's episode. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all WWE shows have been taking place inside the Performance Center in Orlando, FL with no live audience, which includes NXT too. WrestleMania 36 will also emanate from the same venue this weekend.

NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay, which was supposed to take place on Saturday, April 4 has been postponed but the matches that were supposed to take place on the card will continue to take place on the coming episodes of the Black and Gold brand.

On the April 1 episode of NXT, we got to witness five matches, including a Championship bout and a match to determine the final entrant for the No. 1 contender's ladder match for the NXT Women's Championship. So, without further ado, we will present our readers with the analysis of each match that took place, and the matches have also been graded based on their overall quality.

#1 The Velveteen Dream vs Bobby Fish

Bobby Fish with the ankle lock on Dream

After returning from injury, The Velveteen Dream has set his sights on Adam Cole's NXT Championship, who also recently surpassed former champion Finn Balor's record reign and is now the longest-reigning NXT Champion of all time. However, the leader of the Undisputed Era has laid down a challenge for Dream.

Cole has challenged Dream to face all the other three members of the Era before he can get a shot at his title. After defeating Roderick Strong on last week's episode, The Vainglorious One took on Bobby Fish this week.

Fish did pose as a worthy opponent to Dream but he managed to overcome the obstacles and beat Fish. The former NXT Tag Team Champion began the match by trying to keep Dream down on the mat so that he could lock him on his ground-based submission maneuvers.

However, The Sartorial Superstar kept breaking out of Fish's hold and pinning attempts. Finally, Dream managed to put away Fish by dropping him with the Dream Valley Driver to get the three-count for the win.

Results: Velveteen Dream defeated Bobby Fish via pinfall

Advertisement

Grades: B+

1 / 5 NEXT