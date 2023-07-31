The NXT Great American Bash kicked off with the tag team title match, while the kickoff show saw Dragon Lee, Nathan Frazer, Yulisa Leon, and Valentina Feroz defeat Noam Dar's group, the Meta Four. Dominik Mysterio defended his title while Dragunov and Hayes put on a hard-hitting match.

Tony D'Angelo & Stacks def. Gallus to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions

Roxanne Perez def. Blair Davenport

Baron Corbin vs. Gable Steveson ended in a double count-out

Dominik Mysterio def. Mustafa Ali & Wes Lee to retain the NXT North American Title

Tiffany Stratton def. Thea Hail to retain the NXT Women's Title

Carmelo Hayes def. Ilja Dragunov to retain the NXT Championship

Stacks was isolated early on by the champs but managed to tag D'Angelo in. He took control of the match. Joe Coffey ran distraction while Wolfgang took D'Angelo down at ringside with a lariat.

Back in the ring, Tony and Stacks were back in control and got some tandem uppercuts before Tony hit a Superplex on Mark, followed by a frog splash from Stacks, but Wolfgang broke up the pin.

The champs managed to regain control, and Wolfgang hit a spear on Stacks before tossing Mark outside and onto D'Angelo. Stacks kicked out of a finisher before Tony broke up the second pin.

Tony powerbombed Mark onto Wolfgang against the steel steps before taking Joe out with a crowbar. Stacks hit a dive to the outside before they got their finisher on Wolfgang and picked up the win!

Result: Tony D'Angelo & Stacks def. Gallus to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions

Grade: B+

Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport at NXT Great American Bash

WWE @WWE



This Weapons Wild Match is already off to a hot start



#NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/B4wuzxf2wY These two didn't want to wait at all!This Weapons Wild Match is already off to a hot start

Perez was greeting her family in the front row during her entrance when Blair snuck up in a black hoodie and attacked her. The two were brawling at ringside, and Roxanne hit a dive off the barricades before the two headed to the ring.

Trashcans and chairs came into play before Roxanne got hit by what looked like a branding iron. Blair put a trashcan over her head and knocked her around for a bit before Roxanne came back with some chair shots of her own.

Blair came back with a belt and beat Perez down at ringside before threatening Roxanne's sister in the front row. Perez came back with a cowbell and beat Blair with it before setting up a table at ringside.

Blair countered the PopRox in the ring before dropping Perez on a trashcan for a near fall. Perez set Blair up on the table and hit a splash through it before getting the PopRox on a stack of chairs in the ring for the win.

Result: Roxanne Perez def. Blair Davenport

Grade: A

Baron Corbin vs. Gable Steveson at the NXT Great American Bash

Steveson started off strong, and Baron came back with an elbow before being sent outside. Gable tried for an ankle lock before hitting a German Suplex on the outside. Corbin sent Gable into the ring post before the latter came back with some more suplexes in the ring.

WWE @WWE



No one can stop @GableSteveson and @BaronCorbinWWE from getting their hands on each other!



#NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/LujNkGgPVA This went from 0-100 REAL QUICKNo one can stop @GableSteveson and @BaronCorbinWWE from getting their hands on each other!

The superstars headed back outside, and Gable threw Corbin over the announce table before Baron came back with a diving brain chop, and they were both counted out. The brawl continued after the bell, and some officials got taken down in the process. Gable sent Corbin through part of the barricades before the show continued.

Result: D.N.F

Grade: B

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Wes Lee - NXT North American Title match at the Great American Bash

Dom escaped the ring early on and was about to leave with Rhea, but Wes and Ali cornered them and drove the NA champ back in the ring. Ali and Lee both took shots at Dom before turning around to face each other in the ring.

Dominik managed to drive both opponents off the apron before Ali came back with some big kicks. Dominik was sent outside before Lee hit a big dive. Rhea tried to attack Lee, but Wes ran away and hit a dive over her on top of Dom.

WWE @WWE



@RheaRipley_WWE JUST SENT @WESLEE_WWE THROUGH THE ANNOUNCE DESK!!!



#NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/THcYpbxmEY 🤯🤯🤯@RheaRipley_WWE JUST SENT @WESLEE_WWE THROUGH THE ANNOUNCE DESK!!!

Rhea dragged Lee outside and put him through the announce desk before sending him back inside so that Dom could try to pin him. Lee kicked out, and Rhea distracted the ref while Dom got a cheap shot on Wes with Ripley's title for another near fall.

Ali came back and kicked Dom off the corner before getting the 450 Splash on Lee. Rhea broke up the pin, and Dominik followed up with the frog splash before picking up the win.

Result: Dominik Mysterio def. Mustafa Ali & Wes Lee to retain the NXT North American Title

Grade: B+

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Thea Hail - NXT Women's Title match at the Great American Bash

WWE @WWE



@theahail_wwe and @tiffstrattonwwe are putting it all on the line tonight for the



#NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/xOMrBbh1gF These two are killing it!@theahail_wwe and @tiffstrattonwwe are putting it all on the line tonight for the #WWENXT Women's Championship!

Stratton was in control early on, but Hail came back with a big suplex before being caught in a submission hold. The champ was sent outside and took a big dive before Hail hit a big flying crossbody in the ring, followed by a standing Kimura Lock.

Stratton broke the hold by hitting an exploder suplex in the corner before getting a big moonsault. Hail was caught in the Boston Crab before transitioning into a single-leg crab. Hail was struggling, and Andre Chase threw in the towel and ended the match.

Result: Tiffany Stratton def. Thea Hail to retain the NXT Women's Title

Grade: B+

The Schism decided that they will have an interrogation next week to figure out who attacked the Dyad during their match on NXT.

Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov - NXT Championship match at the Great American Bash

Carmelo Hayes was in control early on, and Dragunov came back with a big kick and some suplexes before getting some big chops. Melo came back with some strikes of his own but took some more chops before coming back with a kick.

Dragunov countered with a kick of his own off the counter but failed to get the pin. Melo was caught in a hold before the champ runted it into a rollup for a near fall. Dragunov got a few clotheslines before Hayes came back with some kicks to the head.

WWE @WWE



These two are going crazy right now



#NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/VG9YFZfl8r "LET'S GOOOOO"These two are going crazy right now

Dragunov came back with a spinning kick before Hayes managed to hit a spinning inverted DDT. Melo hit a springboard DDT before Dragunov came back with a senton but missed the coast-to-coast.

Hayes hit a knee strike off the counter before Dragunov countered Nothin But Net with a powerbomb. Hayes countered a superplex with a top rope cutter before Trick went and got the title to get Melo fired up.

The two kicked each other in the face and went down before Dragunov wiped Trick with a possibly mistimed Torpedo Moskau. Hayes dragged Ilja back in the ring and hit Nothin But Net for the win.

Result: Carmelo Hayes def. Ilja Dragunov to retain the NXT Championship

Grade: A