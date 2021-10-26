WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Preview: Four championship matches; The Bloodline grows

WWE NXT has hosted some impressive special shows over the past of years. Halloween Havoc will return this Tuesday night to deliver another good special show for the brand.

This will be the first special show since NXT’s revamp. Fans will watch at least four championship matches during the show.

Raquel Gonzalez will put her Women's title on the line against Mandy Rose. Tommaso Ciampa will take on Bron Breakker for his championship at Halloween Havoc.

Meanwhile, MSK will face Imperium for another NXT Tag Team Championship defense. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark will compete against two top tag teams to defend their NXT Women’s Tag Team titles.

WWE has hinted towards two big debuts for Halloween Havoc. LA Knight will host the show this year. How will things go down on this year’s scariest wrestling show?

Check out the preview for WWE NXT’s Halloween Havoc special!.

#6. Solo Sikoa makes his debut at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

Solo Sikoa will debut at NXT Halloween Havoc. For those who don’t know, Sikoa is the younger brother of The Usos.

Instead of joining his brothers and cousin on WWE SmackDown, Sikoa will debut at Halloween Havoc. WWE will likely give the NXT Superstar a significant amount of screentime to get over in his early days.

WWE has already unveiled a teaser for his arrival. It looks like he will have a street fighter gimmick in his early days. Who will The Street Champion of the Island face? Will WWE give the youngest brother of The Usos a quick and dominant victory?

#5. A mysterious superstar is unveiled at NXT Halloween Havoc

Solo Sikoa won’t be the only superstar debuting at Halloween Havoc.

A teaser has already been released for another superstar’s arrival. However, not much can be made of it. The superstar is seen burying several items, including a television, steel chair, and crutches.

NXT 2.0 has brought forward many new faces, and this could be a great way to bring out a new face on Tuesday night.

Will a new superstar emerge to leave a mark on NXT? Or will an existing superstar debut a new gimmick on the brand at Halloween Havoc?

