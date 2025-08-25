  • home icon
WWE NXT Heatwave Results: Controversial end to NXT title match; new champions crowned (8/24/25)

By Jojo
Published Aug 25, 2025 01:54 GMT
We got some big matches tonight at WWE NXT Heatwave, and we saw two big title changes in the first half of the show! We also got a great main event tonight with Je'Von Evans taking on Oba Femi for the NXT Championship.

WWE NXT Heatwave Results (August 24, 2025):

  • Lola Vice def. Jaida Parker and Kelani Jordan
  • DarkState def. Hank & Tank to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions
  • Ash By Elegance def. Jacy Jayne vs. Masha Slamovich to become the new TNA Knockouts Champion
  • Blake Monroe def. Jordynne Grace
  • Chelsea Green & Ethan Page def. Tavion Heights & Tyra Mae Steele
  • Oba Femi def. Je'Von Evans to retain the NXT Championship

WWE NXT Heatwave Results: Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice

also-read-trending Trending

Parker got some big moves early on, and Kelani Jordan and Lola Vice took her down with double superkicks. Parker came back with some big strikes and the Tear Drop before hitting Vice with a big DDT. Jordan came back and locked in a single-leg crab, but Vice broke out of it.

Vice hit a suplex, but Jordan came back with a Dragon Sleeper hold. Parker hit a neckbreaker to break it up before we got a big Tower of Doom superplex. Vice got a big kick, and Jordan hit the 450 splash before Parker took her down with the Hipnotic hip attack. Off the counter, Vice suddenly rolled Jaida Parker up for the win.

Result: Lola Vice def. Jaida Parker and Kelani Jordan at NXT Heatwave

Grade: B

The Culling were in a backstage promo and said that they were going after Wren Sinclair of the NQCC.

WWE NXT Heatwave Results: Hank & Tank (c) vs. DarkState - NXT Tag Team Championship

DarkState distracted the champs off the bat and took control with Cutler James and Saquon Shugars running interference from ringside in the early moments. Tank was isolated in the ring while Hank was attacked by Dion Lennox on the outside, and DarkState separated the champs to keep control of the match.

Tank came back with some big moves and hit a body press off the ropes before getting the Swanton Bomb on Lennox and Osiris Griffin. Saquon Shugars distracted the referee, and it allowed the rest of DarkState to get a beatdown on the champs before Hank took the Doomsday Device and went down for the three-count.

Result: DarkState def. Hank & Tank to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions at NXT Heatwave

Grade: B+

Lexis King and Ava were backstage, and the latter booked him and Miles Borne in a blindfold match.

WWE NXT Heatwave Results: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Ash By Elegance - TNA Knockouts World Championship

All three contestants tried to get an early pin on each other before Jacy Jayne cleared the ring and went outside to celebrate with the rest of Fatal Influence. Masha took them down with a big dive to the floor before Ash came back with a neckbreaker in the ring.

Jayne got a big dropkick before Masha Slamovich interrupted the second cannonball. Jayne hit Masha with a knee strike and a neckbreaker before getting a near fall off a senton. Jayne hit the Frankensteiner, but Ash by Elegance took her down with the Meteora, and Fatal Influence put her foot on the ropes to break the count.

The referee ejected Fatal Influence from the ringside before Ash took Masha down with a big dive. All three women tried for their finishers but missed before Jayne hit the big discus strike, and Ash took her down thanks to her friends at ringside and got the Swanton on Masha for the win.

Result: Ash By Elegance def. Jacy Jayne vs. Masha Slamovich to become the new TNA Knockouts Champion at NXT Heatwave

Grade: B+

Ricky Saints gave Je'Von Evans a little pep talk before we headed for the next match on NXT Heatwave.

WWE NXT Heatwave Results: Blake Monroe vs. Jordynne Grace

Monroe fled the ring early on, and Jordynne Grace chased after her before getting some big moves as they headed back in the ring. Blake Monroe headed outside again and dropped Grace down on the steel steps before driving her shoulder into the ring post.

Grace came back with a spinebuster and a jackhammer before getting a near fall. Blake kicked out of an Alabama Slam before locking in an inverted crucifix armbar. Grace got the top rope powerbomb for another near fall before Blake came back with a DDT and got the win.

Result: Blake Monroe def. Jordynne Grace at NXT Heatwave

Grade: B

WWE NXT Heatwave Results: Chelsea Green & Ethan Page vs. Tavion Heights & Tyra Mae Steele

Green and Steele were set to start the match, but Chelsea refused to join in at first, but then used the distraction to try for a cheap shot right off the bat. Tavion and Ethan joined in, and the Canadians were tossed outside the ring as the match went on.

Back in the ring, Ethan took control of the match, and Chelsea sent Tyra Mae Steele outside to the announce desk before Tavion could make the tag. Tavion countered the stunner, and Steele came in before Fyre interfered and got hit with a suplex. Tyra Mae caught Page in the Ankle Lock before Fyre came in with a superkick, allowing Green to get the win for her team.

Result: Chelsea Green & Ethan Page def. Tavion Heights & Tyra Mae Steele at NXT Heatwave

Grade: B

WWE NXT Heatwave Results: Oba Femi (c) vs. Je'Von Evans - NXT Championship match

Je'Von Evans got a few strikes early on but was taken down by the champ before the Young OG sent Oba outside with a dropkick. Evans got caught off the dive, but Oba missed the chokeslam before getting a big chop. Back in the ring, Oba Femi was back in control and ragdolled Je'Von around the ring before sending him into the corner.

Je'Von came back with a big series of strikes and a high crossbody before getting the spinning kick for a near fall. Evans got a DDT off a counter before getting a frogsplash on the champ. Oba got the elbows in the corner before Evans came back with a cutter.

The referee got wiped out as the match went on. Evans got a top rope rana before getting the springboard RKO/cutter, but Oba got his foot in the ring. Oba tossed Evans outside and through the announce desk before getting the powerbomb in the ring for the win.

Result: Oba Femi def. Je'Von Evans to retain the NXT Championship

Grade: B+

Ricky Saints made his entrance after the match was over and stared down the champ in the ring as NXT Heatwave went off the air.

