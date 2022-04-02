WWE NXT Level Up Results: Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights – April 1, 2022: Xyon Quinn in action, Chaotic main event

This week's edition of WWE NXT Level Up saw Xyon Quinn in action in the opening bout against Dante Chen. Kayden Carter faced Tatum Paxley in women's division action. The main event of the show saw former NXT UK Tag Team Champion James Drake battle Damon Kemp.

Xyon Quinn vs Dante Chen on NXT Level Up

Both superstars showcased their sportsmanship with a fist bump ahead of the match. They started with a collar and elbow tie-up which soon turned into an exchange of waist locks and headlocks before Chen hit a dropkick.

Quinn went for a couple of Irish Whips and lifted Chen into a Fireman's carry position but the latter got away. Quinn hit the Snake eyes and a shoulder tackle for a two-count. Chen fought out of a side headlock and landed an elbow strike. However, a crossbody attempt failed against the strength of Quinn.

Chen showcased his quickness with multiple running attacks and was finally able to put Quinn down with a bicycle kick for a two count. Chen went for the crossbody off the top rope but Quinn caught him mid-air and hit the Samoan Drop. Moments later, Quinn hit the running forearm to pick up the win.

Result: Xyon Quinn defeated Dante Chen via Pinfall on NXT Level Up.

Grade: A

Kayden Carter w/ Kacy Catanzaro vs Tatum Paxley on NXT Level Up

Paxley locked in a cross-arm breaker very early in the match but Carter managed to escape it. Carter lured Paxley into a dropkick and picked her up in a Fireman's Carry position, which Paxley countered by smashing Carter head-first into the turnbuckle.

Carter managed to fight out of a body scissors with an elbow strike and tripped Paxley. She followed it up with a knee strike and a couple of stiff rights. Carter landed a superkick for a two-count. Paxley fought back with a back elbow and power slam to gain control of the match.

Paxley hit a standing Moonsault for a two-count. After a series of counters, Carter hit a kick and planted Paxley into the mat for the pinfall victory.

Result: Kayden Carter w/ Kacy Catanzaro defeated Tatum Paxley via Pinfall on NXT Level Up.

Grade: B+

James Drake w/ Zack Gibson vs Damon Kemp on NXT Level Up

Drake targeted Kemp's left arm but the latter showcased his incredible chain wrestling skills to get out of it. However, he was quickly put in a headlock. Kemp escaped again and delivered a power slam followed by an overhead toss. Before Kemp could capitalize, Gibson pulled Drake out of harm's way.

The distraction allowed Drake to regain control of the match as he hit a Lariat and once again shifted his focus to Kemp's arm. Kemp managed to fight back with a plethora of uppercuts and a Finlay roll. Gibson distracted Kemp again as Drake hit a headbutt.

Malik Blade and Edris Enofe made their way out to the ramp, which distracted Drake and Gibson. Kemp capitalized on it to pick up the win with a roll up.

Result: Damon Kemp defeated James Drake w/ Zack Gibson via Pinfall on NXT Level Up.

Grade: B

