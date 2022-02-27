WWE NXT Level Up Results (February 25th, 2022): Joe Gacy and Harland battled Jacket Time in the main event

In this week's edition of WWE NXT Level Up, Xyon Quinn kicked off the show in a singles match against one half of the inaugural NXT UK Tag Team Champions James Drake.

Sarray also battled Legado Del Fantasma's Elektra Lopez in women's division action, and the main event featured Jacket Time and Joe Gacy & Harland in a tag team bout.

Xyon Quinn vs. James Drake w/ Zack Gibson on NXT Level Up

The two superstars started the match with a collar and elbow tie-up where Quinn gained the advantage. Drake dropped his opponent with a Snapmare, but Quinn fought back quickly by blocking a crossbody. He delivered a delayed vertical suplex on Drake.

Zack Gibson pulled Drake out of harm's way and provided enough of a distraction for him to gain advantage with a knee strike. With the referee distracted, Gibson landed a stiff right to Quinn on the outside.

Drake then delivered multiple chops and locked in a Sleeper hold, but Quinn fought out of it and landed a few punches followed by a Headbutt and a Clothesline.

Quinn pulled Drake down from the top rope, and as he was about to finish the match, Gibson provided another distraction that allowed Drake to pick up the win with a roll-up.

Result: James Drake defeated Xyon Quinn via Pinfall on NXT Level Up

Grade: B+

Elektra Lopez w/ Legado Del Fantasma vs. Sarray on NXT Level Up

Lopez declined a handshake from Sarray ahead of the match. The latter showcased her quickness early on and ran circles around her opponent.

Lopez, however, quickly turned the tables and hit a wheelbarrow slam. She smashed Sarray's face into the mat repeatedly before applying pressure on her back with a submission.

Sarray found an opening when Lopez missed an elbow drop. She landed a missile dropkick and followed up with a Double Foot Stomp. Sarray then went for a knee strike but crashed into Wilde when Lopez got out of the way. Lopez capitalized and hit the Facebuster to pick up the win.

Result: Elektra Lopez defeated Sarray via Pinfall on NXT Level Up

Grade: B

Jacket Time vs. Joe Gacy & Harland on NXT Level Up

Kushida and Gacy kicked off the match, with the former gaining the upper hand and tagging in Jiro. Jiro landed an arm drag followed by a Hurricanrana. He played possum and went for a pin, then followed it up with multiple Jacket punches.

Gacy tagged in Harland, who completely changed the dynamic of the match as he smashed Jiro face-first into the mat. He placed Jiro on a turnbuckle and tried to bend him in half. Gacy stopped Harland before the referee could disqualify him.

Harland knocked Kushida off the apron and dragged Jiro to Gacy to make the tag. Gacy landed a DDT for a two-count. Jiro was able to escape Gacy's grasp and tagged in Kushida.

Kushida launched a flurry of offense, including a windmill for a two-count. He locked in an Octopus, but Harland broke it up.

Kushida made the tag and Jacket Time took Gacy out with their teamwork. Harland got involved, giving Gacy time to recover and hit a Lariat. Off the tag, Harland took out Kushida with a back elbow and hit a splash on Jiro to pick up the win.

Result: Joe Gacy & Harland defeated Jacket Time via Pinfall on NXT Level Up

Grade: B+

