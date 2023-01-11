WWE NXT New Year's Evil Results: Controversial end to title match; Battle Royal ends in draw - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (January 10, 2023)

Andre Chase kicked off NXT New Year's Evil and said that the assignment for the new year of Chase U was to watch the show. He hyped up the upcoming show before we headed for the opening match.

NXT New Year's Evil Results (January 10, 2022): Dijak vs. Tony D'Angelo

Wes Lee was on commentary, and Dijak was in control early on as he took down both Tony and Stacks. Back after a break on NXT, Tony got a near fall off a Spinebuster before Dijak blocked the suplex and hit a superkick and a chokeslam.

Stacks was trying to interfere but Tony told him he wasn't the boss and shoved him out of the way. Dijak came in with the Cyclone Kill and picked up the win off the distraction.

Result: Dijak def. Tony D'Angelo

WWE @WWE



tried to sacrifice himself for The Don but



#WWENXT #NewYearsEvil Woah! @Channing_WWE tried to sacrifice himself for The Don but @TonyDangeloWWE pushed him out of the way! Woah!@Channing_WWE tried to sacrifice himself for The Don but @TonyDangeloWWE pushed him out of the way!#WWENXT #NewYearsEvil https://t.co/wBpE5AejTB

Grade: B-

Backstage on NXT, Toxic Attraction were talking about winning the Battle Royal tonight.

Sanga was out next, and Brutus wanted a match, but Veer wasn't there. Sanga was about to get into a handicap match when Jinder Mahal attacked the Creeds. Julius took a Kallas and went down before Jinder said that, unlike Veer and Sanga, he doesn't fight for respect.

Tag Team Gauntlet match at NXT New Year's Evil

Round 1

We got The Rockers: Flyin’ Bryan Williams & Slammin’ Jammin’ Jimmy Jackson to kick off the match against the Pretty Deadly. The former champs were in control and hit a double-team gutbuster before picking up the first pin with the Spilt Milk.

Round 2

Edris and Blade were out next and sent Deadly out of the ring before we headed for a break. Back on NXT, Enofe hit Wilson with a Spinebuster and one more on Prince before getting a near fall.

Prince got a Superplex before Blade came in with a Frogsplash for another near fall. After a double-team brawl, Prince picked up the win with an inside cradle.

Round 3

Briggs and Jensen were set to be the next team, but they took a beating backstage and were unable to fight. Gallus was out instead and joined the match. Mark Coffey took down both members of Pretty Deadly before tagging Wolfgang in, and they hit an enzuigiri-powerslam combo for the win.

Result: Gallus won the tag team Gauntlet Match

Grade: B

Carmello Hayes was making fun of Apollo Crews' journal gimmick before Trick Williams showed up in Axiom's Lucha mask.

Tifanny Stratton was back with a new supermodel gimmick and said that the whole women's locker room must be sweating after her return.

WWE @WWE



has returned and is ready to take over



#WWENXT #NewYearsEvil She's baaaaaaaaaack! @tiffstrattonwwe has returned and is ready to take over She's baaaaaaaaaack!@tiffstrattonwwe has returned and is ready to take over 😳#WWENXT #NewYearsEvil https://t.co/ui6uWfn6KH

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Grayson Waller - NXT Title Match at New Year's Evil

Waller tried to run away from the ring, but when he ran back, Bron hit a big slam and a standing moonsault. Waller tried for a submission before getting a suplex, but Bron got back in control and started tossing Waller around. The middle rope broke after Bron was sent into the buckles and officials came to fix it as we headed for a break.

Back on NXT, Waller tried for the recliner, but it was blocked. Bron got a big diving elbow before Waller dodged the spear and came back with a big knee strike for a near fall. Waller tried for another move from the corner, but the ropes broke once more, and Grayson fell outside before he was counted out.

Result: Bron Breakker def. Grayson Waller to retain the NXT Title

Grade: B+

Hank Walker vs. Charlie Dempsey at NXT New Year's Evil

Hank Walker took a beating early on, but the match went outside early on, and Walker sent Dempsey into the apron. Back in the ring, Dempsey was in control again and tried for some painful holds.

Walker got an armbar in before Dempsey rolled out of it and locked in his own hold. Dempsey transitioned to a Crossface before Hank could reach the ropes and brought him to the middle of the ring before Walker tapped out.

Result: Charlie Dempsey def. Hank Walker

Grade: C

Backstage on NXT, Alba Fyre offered Sol Ruca a match after their last match was derailed by Isla Dawn.

Julius Creed vs. Jinder Mahal at NXT New Year's Evil

Julius started off strong and sent Jinder into the corner before getting a Spinebuster. Creed got a near fall off a big suplex before Jinder peppered him with elbow strikes.

Creed turned it into a big suplex and went up top, but Sanga showed up on the apron, causing Jinder to dodge the dive. Jinder got a big kick and the Khallas before picking up the win.

Result: Jinder Mahal def. Julius Creed

Grade: B-

20 Woman Battle Royal at NXT New Year's Evil

Cora Jade was the first to be sent outside before Paxley was sent out as well. Fallon Henley was on her way out, but Kiana James helped her out and kept her in the match.

Lash Legend eliminated Amari Miller before Sol Ruca walked out on her hands and headed back to the ring. Indi Hartwell eliminated Lash Legend, while Kiana James and Valentina Feroz were the next ones out.

Jade returned to the match but was sent outside right away again before we headed for a break. Back on NXT, Elektra Lopez was eliminated followed by Wendy Choo, Nikkita Lyons, and Zoey Stark.

Sol Ruca was eliminated by Alba Fyre, and only four women remained in the match. Lyra Valkyria eliminated Alba Fyre before Cora Jade came back again and helped Toxic Attraction take out Valkyria.

Only Jacy and Gigi remained, and Jayne was retreating at first but came back with a kick to her teammate. Somehow they fought onto either side of the apron and fell down seemingly at the same time, confusing the officials.

After further assessment, the officials decided that it was a draw.

Result: Toxic Attraction won the match and will face Roxanne Perez in a Triple Threat title match

WWE @WWE



...it will be a Triple Threat Match for the



#NewYearsEvil After a controversial ending, @jacyjaynewwe AND @gigidolin_wwe are your Battle Royal winners......it will be a Triple Threat Match for the #WWENXT Women's Title at NXT #VengeanceDay After a controversial ending, @jacyjaynewwe AND @gigidolin_wwe are your Battle Royal winners......it will be a Triple Threat Match for the #WWENXT Women's Title at NXT #VengeanceDay!#NewYearsEvil https://t.co/kVhZB6b58f

Grade: B

Before the show was over, Shawn Michaels was in his office with Bron and Waller and booked them a cage match for the title to break the stalemate.

Episode rating: B+

We got an amazing main event tonight with a close-call finish, while Bron Breakker retained his title with a controversial finish.

Recommended Video Here are some WWE stars who were injured at the worst possible time.

Poll : 0 votes