WWE News: Eric Young pays tribute to his recently departed mother

The leader of SAnitY lost his mother last week.

Our thoughts and condolences are with the Young family, right now!

What’s the story?

Former Impact Wrestling superstar and current NXT mainstay Eric Young recently took to Instagram to pay tribute to his mother Sue, who unfortunately passed away last week. She had been diagnosed with cancer.

In a book of readings the first one my hand went to! Mom was guiding me and I knew this was perfect! Her light in this world is out but the light of her soul will shine forever! #ripmom A post shared by TheEricYoungIG (@theericyoungig) on Jun 24, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

In case you didn't know...

Eric Young joined the NXT ranks after a storied history in Impact Wrestling, battling Samoa Joe in a losing effort on television. He was soon repackaged and made the leader of the SAnitY, also comprising Nikki Cross, Killian Dain and also, Alexander Wolfe. He remains one of NXT’s most prominent figures, having appeared in various NXT Takeover specials, most recently against Roderick Strong in Chicago.

The heart of the matter

Cancer has been the scourge of the wrestling world recently, and in fact, earlier today, we had reported how Dave Meltzer’s father had fallen victim to the same. Cancer took Sue Young away from her loving family, and Sue’s son Eric shed his gimmick and remembered his mother fondly by reciting lines from a poem called “She is gone’, taken from the funeral of the Queen Mother.

Young also posted a touching story about how proud his mother was when he won his first championship. He described her as a ‘perfect human being’ and used choice profanity with regard to cancer, quite understandably, in the hashtag.

One my proudest professional moments was winning my first world title! One of my proudest moments in life was seeing how proud this perfect human being was of me for my accomplishment! #fucancer A post shared by TheEricYoungIG (@theericyoungig) on Jun 13, 2017 at 6:00pm PDT

Our tribute

This is the second cancer-related post we’re reporting today (after the unfortunate Dave Meltzer update), and we can’t help but feel shattered from within. We wish Eric Young and his family strength and courage, in such trying times of duress and difficulty.

