WWE News: Eric Young pays tribute to his recently departed mother
The leader of SAnitY lost his mother last week.
Former Impact Wrestling superstar and current NXT mainstay Eric Young recently took to Instagram to pay tribute to his mother Sue, who unfortunately passed away last week. She had been diagnosed with cancer.
Eric Young joined the NXT ranks after a storied history in Impact Wrestling, battling Samoa Joe in a losing effort on television. He was soon repackaged and made the leader of the SAnitY, also comprising Nikki Cross, Killian Dain and also, Alexander Wolfe. He remains one of NXT’s most prominent figures, having appeared in various NXT Takeover specials, most recently against Roderick Strong in Chicago.
Cancer has been the scourge of the wrestling world recently, and in fact, earlier today, we had reported how Dave Meltzer’s father had fallen victim to the same. Cancer took Sue Young away from her loving family, and Sue’s son Eric shed his gimmick and remembered his mother fondly by reciting lines from a poem called “She is gone’, taken from the funeral of the Queen Mother.
Young also posted a touching story about how proud his mother was when he won his first championship. He described her as a ‘perfect human being’ and used choice profanity with regard to cancer, quite understandably, in the hashtag.
This is the second cancer-related post we’re reporting today (after the unfortunate Dave Meltzer update), and we can’t help but feel shattered from within. We wish Eric Young and his family strength and courage, in such trying times of duress and difficulty.
