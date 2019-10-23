WWE NXT on USA Network (October 23, 2019): Matches, Predictions, Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide and Where to Watch

Finn Balor is back on the black-and-gold brand

This week's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network revolves around the North American Championship as the current title-holder Roderick Strong will have to defend the gold against Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic. Strong was supposed to face the winner of last week's rubber match between Lee and Dijakovic but his interference in the match led to the triple threat title match.

Former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor made headlines with his surprising return against NXT Champion Adam Cole on the premiere episode of NXT on the USA Network. The Demon King mentioned in the previous episode that his past will be his future. Hopefully this week, the viewers will get further updates on what awaits Finn Balor on the black-and-gold brand.

Rhea Ripley is set to face Bianca Belair in another highlighted matchup on NXT and in addition to that, the viewers will also get to know how Pete Dunne tackles both Killian Dain and Damian Priest. That's not all and NXT will have a lot of other things in store for the audience.

NXT on USA Network Location and Date

Location: Full Sail University, Winter Park, Florida, United States of America

Date: 23th October 2019 (USA), 24th October (UK and India)

Time: 8 PM (EST), 1 AM (UK Time), 5:30 AM (India)

Where to watch WWE NXT in the US and UK?

The two-hour episode of NXT can be watched live in the United States on the USA Network, as well as on the WWE Network.

Unlike the USA, the show will not be telecasted for the viewers in the United Kingdom but they can watch NXT on the WWE Network after 24 hours of its original broadcast.

How and where to watch WWE NXT in the UK and India?

Indian audience will not get to catch up with WWE NXT live but like the UK, it will be available 24 hours later on the WWE Network.

