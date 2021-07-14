NXT Results: Samoa Joe attacked; RAW Superstar makes surprise return

We had a jam-packed episode of NXT tonight with the main event being Karrion Kross vs Johnny Gargano.

Ember Moon was close to capturing the NXT Women's Championship at NXT TakeOver: In Your House last month. However, the constant distractions and interference from Dakota Kai took away her opportunity.

Tonight, Moon looked for a bit of revenge. However, with not Shotzi Blackheart in her corner, could she overcome the clear numbers disadvantage?

Ember Moon vs Dakota Kai w/Raquel González on NXT

Dakota Kai got the better of Ember Moon in the early moments of the match. After bringing Moon down to the mat, Kai caught her opponent with a nasty pump kick to the jaw.

Moon got back into the match when she sent Kai to the floor. A suicide dive, a rope rebound kick and an enzuigiri off the apron laid out the Captain of Team Kick, with the NXT Women's Champion staring on in disbelief.

During the break, Kai was able to swing things back in her favor thanks to a hellacious pump kick in the ring post.

The former NXT Women's Champion sprang up out of a suplex, firing up with a clothesline, spinning back kick, roundhouse and step-up enzuigiri. A running boot set up for the backbreaker/double underhook suplex combination. A springboard crossbody earned her a nearfall.

Kai caught Moon in the corner with the running boot, and spiked her with an inverted spin-out facebuster. Moon kicked out. Kai went to the top but was caught by a flying single-leg dropkick. A super hurricanrana took Kai across the ring for the near fall.

Moon ended up falling to Go 2 Kick, though, after a valiant effort.

Results: Dakota Kai defeated Ember Moon via pinfall on NXT.

Grade: B+

Immediately after the match, Xia Li stormed the ring. Li walked right past Kai and stepped up to Raquel González. The NXT Women's Champion did not back down from Tian Sha's ace. Dakota Kai did not look happy.

