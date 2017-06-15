WWE NXT Results 14th June 2017, Latest NXT winners, review and video highlights

Asuka put up her NXT Women's Championship and streak on the line this week. Did she ultimately persevere in her quest?

by Riju Dasgupta Analysis 15 Jun 2017, 13:04 IST

A very physical episode of NXT

The show began with a video package of the main event, showing the NXT Women’s Champion Asuka and her two contenders, Nikki Cross and Ruby Riot.

Drew McIntyre vs. Rob Ryzin

McIntyre demolished his competition

The show opened at Full Sail University with Drew McIntyre confidently striding to the ring. He had the early strength advantage, overpowering his opponent immediately. McIntyre dropped his opponent with a big boot, some massive chops in the corner and a massive belly-to-belly suplex that tossed him halfway across the ring.

Ryzin fought back with some stiff kicks, but McIntyre kicked out at 1. Incensed, McIntyre splashed Ryzin, splashed into him in the corner, went up to the top rope and came crashing down, but Ryzin still retaliated with a punch.

McIntyre unleashed a volley of punches and chops, knocking Ryzin out of the ring. McIntyre hit Ryzin with his finisher, a very stiff kick to the jaw, to pick up the win.

Drew McIntyre def. Rob Ryzin

We saw footage of Ember Moon getting medically cleared, and a graphic of her facing Peyton Royce next week. We went into commercial and saw a promo package for Aleister Black.