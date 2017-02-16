WWE NXT Results 15th February 2017, Latest NXT winners, review and video highlights

The WWE UK Championship is defended for the first time as Tyler Bate faces Trent Seven.

This week's episode of NXT gave us the first time that the WWE UK Championship was defended as Tyler Bate faced one of his former mentors, the man from Moustache Mountain - Trent Seven. This episode also gave us the tag-team showdown between Billie Kay-Peyton Royce and Liv Morgan who would be accompanied by a partner of her choosing. For all this and a lot more, read on.

Before we start with the results, let;s see what William Regal had to say to Pete Dunne before his match with Mark Andrews on NXT next week.

Authors of Pain vs Lance Anoa'i and Garrison Spears

Rayzar starts off the match with Lance Anoa'i who is a nephew of Roman Reigns and a cousin of The Usos and made his NXT debut tonight. Rayzar clearly didn't care that he was starting off the match with Reigns' cousin and he immediately took out Anoa'i before tagging his partner in. Rzyzar and Acham then slammer Anoa'i and Spears into opposite turnbuckles with modified stereo Death Valley Drivers.

The Authors then hit the 'Last Chapter' to pick up the easy win.

Authors of Pain def. Lance Anoa'i and Garrison Spears

The Athors continued to make a statment after the match as the hit Anoa'i and Spears with the Super Collider.

We got a message about Shiksuke Nakamura after the opening match. We learnt that the 'injury' he suffered at NXT TakeOver: Orlando will not require surgery and that he has started training to prepare for his in-ring return.