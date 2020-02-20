WWE NXT Results (19th February 2020): Winners, Grades and Video Highlights for latest WWE NXT

A lot of stuff happened this week on NXT

The post-TakeOver: Portland edition of WWE NXT opens up with a video package looking back at the incidents of the event and also, hyping up the Roderick Strong-Velveteen Dream feud. Mauro Ranallo then welcomed the fans to join the brand new episode and mentioned that the match between the former North American Champions will main event the show.

The Undisputed Era made their way out to kick off the NXT. Adam Cole stated how he had defeated Tommaso Ciampa and that Roderick Strong would make a statement out of Velveteen Dream. They got interrupted by Dream, who then warned Strong of the consequences of their encounter.

A video package showed Johnny Gargano's action from TakeOver: Portland where he turned his back on his former tag team partner, Tommaso Ciampa.

Lio Rush vs. Jordan Devlin(c) [NXT Cruiserweight Championship match]

The first in-ring action of the night featured the battle for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Lio Rush got the upper hand initially and that forced The Irish Ace to take time to regroup.

Back from the commercial, Jordan Devlin had the upper hand. Rush managed to survive multiple suplexes from the Champion. A Crossface submission further weakened The Man of the Hour and although he made attempts to counter, Devlin would not allow him to build on the momentum.

Finally, Rush managed to lock The Irish Ace in a submission of his own but Devlin got out of it as well. The former Cruiserweight Champion didn't give up and hit an avalanche poisonrana on Jordan Devlin and followed it up with a Cutter. However, Lio Rush couldn't capitalize and eventually, it was the NXT UK Superstar who earned the three count owing to the Devlin Side.

Result: Jordan Devlin defeated Lio Rush to retain the NXT Cruiserweight Championship

Match ratings: A

