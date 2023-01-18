WWE NXT Results: 2-time champ returns; Cora Jade interferes in main event - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (January 17, 2023)

WWE NXT kicked off this week with a tag team match between the teams of Apollo Crews & Axiom, and Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams.

WWE NXT Results (January 17, 2023): Apollo Crews & Axiom vs. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams

Axiom and Williams kicked off the match, and Trick was in control early on. Crews was tagged in and got a double axe handle and a dropkick before getting a near fall off the ropes.

Back after a break on NXT, Crews tried for a pin off a standing moonsault, but Williams broke it up. Axiom rushed in and took him out before Apollo reversed the Nothin' but Net and rolled Hayes up for the win.

Result: Apollo Crews & Axiom def. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams

Grade: B

Tony D'Angelo and Stacks walked along a bridge, and the Don praised Stacks' loyalty. He said that Stacks had proven himself, and it was time that he became an underboss. Stacks got a jacket with the D'Angelo crest on it before NXT moved on.

Tiffany Stratton was backstage and got into an argument with Indi Hartwell, who refused to let her in the locker room.

Toxic Attraction were out next and said that they might have fought each other, but they were still a team. They threatened to make Roxanne Perez pay before Lyra Valkyria came out.

After some trash-talking, Toxic Attraction attacked Valkyria, and Perez came out to make the save.

Alba Fyre vs. Sol Ruca on NXT

Fyre went after Ruca's arm, but Sol got a handspring and a crossbody for a near fall. Sol got a hip toss and the X Factor before dodging the Gory Bomb.

Ruca took a big superkick before Isla Dawn showed up as a distraction. Ruca hit the Ace Crusher off the distraction and picked up the win.

Result: Sol Ruca def. Alba Fyre

Grade: C

Grayson Waller was in an interview and said that he lost last week because of the ropes breaking. Waller pretended like he won the title and said that at Vengeance Day, he would defeat Bron Breakker for good.

Alba Fyre was going after an official with her bat backstage, and Chance and Carter came in to talk her down. The champs tried to reason with her, but Fyre stormed off.

Briggs & Jensen vs. Gallus on NXT

Wolfgang and Jensen kicked off the match, and Gallus were in control early and isolated Brooks and then Jensen in the ring. Briggs and Jensen got some kicks in on Coffey and got a near fall.

Jensen was dropped on the outside before Fallon Henley, and Kiana James fought over who gets to help him. Jensen got back up, but in the ring, Wolfgang got Briggs with the enzugiri-powerslam combo and picked up the win.

Result: Gallus def. Briggs & Jensen

Grade: B

Andre Chase found a video of Duke Hudson criticizing him and wanted to confront him, but Hudson delayed it by focusing on Thea Hail and her upcoming match.

Valentina Feroz vs. Thea Hail on NXT

Feroz took control early on and dropped Hail before locking in a submission move. Elektra Lopez came out to observe the match, and Hail got some big moves off the distraction but failed to get the pin.

The referee was focused on Andre Chase and Duke Hudson, who were cheering Thea on while Lopez handed Feroz some brass knuckles. Feroz refused to use it and tossed it at the referee before Hail got a facebuster and picked up the win.

Result: Thea Hail def. Valentina Feroz

Grade: C

We learned that Jay Briscoe passed away tonight, and the commentators took a moment to acknowledge the WWE Legend.

Backstage, Lopez asked Feroz why she didn't use the weapon, and she said that she'd rather win fairly. Lopez told her to wise up before NXT continued.

The New Day were out next and said that they were done with the Pretty Deadly. The former tag champs came out and said that the way they had been treated was unfair.

Gallus came out and said that they were next in line for the tag team title match. A brawl broke out shortly after, and Gallus and New Day ejectee Deadly from the ring before continuing to brawl.

Bron Breakker was backstage in an interview and said that the rings breaking threw him off at New Year's Evil. He said he was ready to take Grayson Waller on at Vengeance Day inside the steel cage.

Javier Bernal was out to play a song from his holiday album but was interrupted by the returning Tyler Bate before we headed for a match.

Tyler Bate vs. Javier Bernal on NXT

Bate was in control early on and tossed Bernal around the ring before getting a massive uppercut. Bate got a massive suplex and a standing shooting star before getting some big strikes to the jaw.

Bate went for the Tyler Driver, but Javier blocked it twice. Bate got the move on the third try before picking up the easy win.

Result: Tyler Bate def. Javier Bernal

Grade: B-

Backstage, Fallon Henley told Briggs and Jensen that even though she hated Kiana James, she would try to work with her for their sake.

Toxic Attraction vs. Roxanne Perez & Lyra Valkyria on NXT

Perez and Valkyria were in control early on before Perez locked in a hold and turned it into a rollup for a near fall on Jayne. Valkyria was in next and tossed Dolin around before Perez was back in and was isolated by the heels.

Perez came back with a big suplex before both she and Jayne made tags. Dolin took a massive suplex before Valkyria went up top, but Cora Jade sneaked up and pushed her off the top.

Perez was back in and took a superkick and but Jayne accidentally kicked Dolin in the face! Perez came back with the Pop Rox before picking up the win!

Result: Roxanne Perez & Lyra Valkyria def. Toxic Attraction

Grade: B

Episode rating: B

We got another great episode of NXT with the return of Tyler Bate, while Toxic Attraction put on a great main event.

