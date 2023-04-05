WWE NXT Results: 2 title matches, Top star returns, Unexpected heel turn - Winners, Recap, Grades and Highlights (April 4, 2023)

Indi Hartwell kicked off the NXT after Stand & Deliver and said that she didn't expect to win the title before thanking the fans for believing in her. She thanked Roxanne Perez as well and said that the former champ should get the first title match.

Zoey Stark came out and trash-talked the champ for her lack of confidence before challenging her to a title match tonight. Indi accepted the challenge, and Stark said that she would end her title reign tonight before NXT moved on.

WWE NXT Results (April 4, 2023): Tony D’Angelo & Stacks vs. Pretty Deadly

Stacks and Prince kicked off the match, and Wilson was tagged in early on with the Deadly in control, but Tony tagged in and came in with a big suplex and some strikes in the corner.

Tony and Stacks hit stereo back body drops before clearing the ring. D'Angelo got a spinebuster for a near fall before the Deadly tried to hide under the ring apron. Wilson removed one of the covers on the ring buckles in the corner, and Prince sent D'Angelo into it before picking up the win.

Result: Pretty Deadly def. Tony D'Angelo & Stacks

Grade: B-

Dijak vs. Odyssey Jones on NXT

Dijak took a big splash early on but hit a boot to the face on the big guy before getting some stomps in. Jones sent Dijak outside with a lariat before the latter caught Odyssey off a dive and hit a slam.

Back in the ring, Jones climbed the ropes but failed to hit a move before taking a superkick and a Death Valley Driver for a near fall. Dijak then followed up with the moonsault and picked up the win.

Result: Dijak def. Odyssey Jones

Grade: C

Dragon Lee vs. Nathan Frazer on NXT

The two traded counters early in the match and managed to take each other down. Frazer sent Lee outside with a dropkick before hitting a Flatliner off the ropes. Lee came back with some kicks before getting a neckbreaker.

On the ropes again, Lee got the stomp but took a big kick. Frazer tried for the Phoenix Splash, but Lee dodged it before hitting a sit-out powerbomb. Lee followed up with a huge jumping knee before getting the win.

Result: Dragon Lee def. Nathan Frazer

Grade: B

We saw Chase U in a backstage segment where Andre Chase thanked Tyler Bate for helping them win. Duke Hudson got up and claimed that he deserved recognition for getting the pin. Chase considered it and said that he will have a trophy for him next week.

The new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions got a little video promo talking about cursing any team that came after them. Wes Lee hyped his title match against Axiom tonight before we headed to the ring.

Indi Hartwell (c) vs. Zoey Stark - NXT Women's Championship match

Indi got some big slams right off the bat before Stark came back with a superkick but took a big boot from the champ. Stark hit a spear in the corner before sending her outside with a sliding kick.

After a break on NXT, Indi got a big spinebuster for a near fall before Zoey got some big moves as well, but Indi rolled out of the ring. Zoey sent her back and tried for the pin, but Indi reversed it into a crucifix pin before getting the win on NXT.

Result: Indi Hartwell def. Zoey Stark to retain the NXT Women's Championship

Grade: B

Tiffany Stratton came out to taunt Indi after the match, possibly looking for a title shot as well, but before she could say anything, Cora Jade attacked Indi from behind and took her out.

Backstage, Brooks Jensen found out that Kiana James was 'dating around' when Briggs and Henley spilled the beans. Kiana blamed Jensen for ruining her match and stormed off before NXT continued.

Tatum Paxley vs. Ivy Nile on NXT

Paxley started off strong and got some big strikes before locking in a side headlock. Nile turned it into a gut-wrench suplex before taking a big boot.

Paxley took another big slam before Nile unloaded on her on the mat. Nile sent Paxley outside and kicked her around at ringside before Tatum blocked a big kick. Ivy locked in the Dragon Sleeper hold before getting the win.

Result: Ivy Nile def. Tatum Paxley

Grade: C

Ilja Dragunov was in a backstage segment before Von Wagner got in his face. Robert Stone came in and broke it up before promising Von he will get a match against Dragunov next week if Wagner behaved.

Wes Lee (c) vs. Axiom - NXT North American Championship match

Axiom started off strong, and Lee got a dropkick before trying for a pin. Axiom got a hurricanrana before kicking Lee out of the ring. Axiom climbed the ropes, but Wes came back and met him with a big uppercut to take him down.

Back after a break on NXT, Wes dodged a Golden Ratio kick and got a near-fall off a counter before Axiom got his finisher on the second try. Axiom tried for a submission, but Lee got a dropkick and an inside cradle for a near fall.

Lee hit a superkick and went up top for the finisher, but Axiom dodged it. He hit the champ with a kick to the face before Lee dodged the Golden Ratio and hit the Cardiac Kick for the win.

Result: Wes Lee def. Axiom to retain the NXT North American Championship

Grade: B+

A mysterious voice was heard talking to Axiom after the match, and Scrypts tried to jump him in the ring, but Axiom countered the move with a Superkick and stood over him as the show continued.

We got some promos for three debuting superstars before heading back to the ring.

Carmelo Hayes was out to celebrate his win before thanking Bron Breakker for being a worthy opponent. Melo called Bron out to the ring and thanked him in person before Bron said that he didn't know what he would be doing next.

Bron congratulated Melo and was about to leave before the champ shook his hand. Bron was celebrating with Melo but then suddenly took him out with a lariat. Trick came to help but took a slam before Bron hit Melo with a spear and left.

Episode grade: B+

We got two big title matches tonight on the NXT after Stand & Deliver, while two champs were taken down in surprise attacks tonight.

