WWE NXT Results 27th June 2017, latest NXT winners, review and video highlights

This episode saw the first Last Woman Standing match in WWE's history.

Mauro Ranallo returned to commentary for this episode of WWE NXT and in his own words, it was “L-I-T”. This was Ranallo’s first WWE appearance in over 3 months.

Velveteen Dream vs. Hoho Lun

It’s been a while since we saw Hoho Lun in an NXT ring but he was on tonight’s episode and he faced Velveteen Dream. Lun is widely considered as the father of pro-wrestling in his native Hong Kong but would that be enough to stop the Velveteen Dream?

Lun hit back with a few more strikes but Dream replied with a boot to the face followed by a really good Jackhammer. Goldberg would have been proud of that. Dream followed it up with a Flying Elbow Drop from the top rope and it was enough to get him the win. Impressive performance from Velveteen Dream.

Velveteen Dream def. Hoho Lun

We got a confrontation outside the arena as Nikki Cross and Asuka had to be separated by WWE security ahead of the Last Woman Standing match later on in the episode.

After this, we cut to William Regal’s office as Regal announced an NXT Tag-Team Championship match between Heavy Machinery and the Authors of Pain in 2 weeks.