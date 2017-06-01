WWE NXT Results May 31, 2017, Latest NXT winners, review & video highlights

Another explosive outing for the yellow brand.

by Riju Dasgupta Analysis 01 Jun 2017, 17:21 IST

The main event match would see a big return

Despite the fact that there was a special NXT episode following NXT Takeover: Chicago, this was the first real NXT TV episode since the event. We are keen to see how this new season of NXT plays out, until the next Takeover. Let’s dive straight into the action, shall we?

The episode began with a brand new theme song. As the announcers spoke about returning to Full Sail University, we saw Tommaso Ciampa on crutches, coming to the ring.

Ciampa kickstarted proceedings this week

Tommaso Ciampa took centre stage and spoke about how, when he suffered a legitimate injury, people thought of dream partners for Johnny Gargano to face The Authors of Pain in a ladder match at NXT Takeover: Chicago. He also mentioned how he knew he was genuinely injured during the match and that Gargano would have replaced Ciampa because of the same reason.

Ciampa worked himself into a frenzy and delivered a great promo. He said that Takeover Chicago was supposed to be a moment for #DIY and the fans, but it was his moment. He ended with the proclamation that he is professional wrestling, whether the fans like it or not.

We saw a promo package for Danny Burch, who was set to face the WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne, later during the event. Returning from commercial, we saw NXT Champion Bobby Roode talking about his ‘glorious’ celebrations, and how we were not invited to be a part of it. He would see us next week though, in the next NXT episode.