Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE NXT Results, 5th September 2018, Latest NXT Winners & Video Highlights

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.44K   //    06 Sep 2018, 07:18 IST

Velveteen Dream makes a statement on NXT
Velveteen Dream makes a statement on NXT

NXT continues to roll along towards the next TakeOver on Wednesday nights with another action packed episode packed to the brim with superb wrestling action. Highlights included a dream match (literally) between Velveteen Dream and Johnny Gargano, Kairi Sane in action and the Forgotten Sons debuting

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling Newsrumors and updates. 

We also got more storyline progression following the results of last week's episode during which the Undisputed ERA defeated the unlikely team of Pete Dunne and Ricochet and William Regal began investigating Aleister Black's parking lot attack.

So, here are the results, review and video highlights of this week's NXT

#1 Kassius Ohno vs Kona Reeves

Kassius Ohno has something to say following his match with Kona Reeves
Kassius Ohno has something to say following his match with Kona Reeves

The episode plunged us straight into action as Kassius Ohno and Kona Reeves began the show. Kassius Ohno appeared to be visibly angry from the offset and lost it to Kona Reeve's 'The Finest' characterisation. He proceeded to brutally assault Reeves, picking up a quick win.

Result: Kassius Ohno Def. Kona Reeves

While Reeve's character is heading in a confusing direction, NXT seems to have plans for Ohno as he cut a promo after his match. Ohno said that there was a buzz when he returned to NXT and then it went away, he gets that there will always be a new guy to get a buzz but from now on when a new guy shows up he'll be there to knock them back in line.

So, basically Ohno is going to be the NXT gatekeeper and if anyone isn't excited for him vs Matt Riddle they need to get their heads screwed on properly!

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE NXT Johnny Gargano Patrick Clark WWE Results
Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
WWE NXT Results, 22nd August 2018, Latest NXT Winners &...
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT Results, 29th August 2018, Latest NXT Winners &...
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT Results: June 13th, 2018, Latest NXT Winners &...
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT Results, 30th May 2018, Latest NXT Winners &...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: NXT Superstar to compete at EVOLVE Wrestling shows
RELATED STORY
Top 3 NXT Performers of the Week (8th August 2018)
RELATED STORY
Spoilers: Predicting the card for NXT TakeOver: War Games II
RELATED STORY
NXT TakeOver Brooklyn: 5 Biggest Winners and Losers
RELATED STORY
5 Dream matches for John Cena in NXT
RELATED STORY
6 Former NXT World champions who succeeded on the main...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us