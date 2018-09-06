WWE NXT Results, 5th September 2018, Latest NXT Winners & Video Highlights

Velveteen Dream makes a statement on NXT

NXT continues to roll along towards the next TakeOver on Wednesday nights with another action packed episode packed to the brim with superb wrestling action. Highlights included a dream match (literally) between Velveteen Dream and Johnny Gargano, Kairi Sane in action and the Forgotten Sons debuting

We also got more storyline progression following the results of last week's episode during which the Undisputed ERA defeated the unlikely team of Pete Dunne and Ricochet and William Regal began investigating Aleister Black's parking lot attack.

So, here are the results, review and video highlights of this week's NXT

#1 Kassius Ohno vs Kona Reeves

Kassius Ohno has something to say following his match with Kona Reeves

The episode plunged us straight into action as Kassius Ohno and Kona Reeves began the show. Kassius Ohno appeared to be visibly angry from the offset and lost it to Kona Reeve's 'The Finest' characterisation. He proceeded to brutally assault Reeves, picking up a quick win.

Result: Kassius Ohno Def. Kona Reeves

While Reeve's character is heading in a confusing direction, NXT seems to have plans for Ohno as he cut a promo after his match. Ohno said that there was a buzz when he returned to NXT and then it went away, he gets that there will always be a new guy to get a buzz but from now on when a new guy shows up he'll be there to knock them back in line.

So, basically Ohno is going to be the NXT gatekeeper and if anyone isn't excited for him vs Matt Riddle they need to get their heads screwed on properly!

