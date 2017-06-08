WWE NXT Results 7th June, latest NXT winners, review and video highlights

Two characters were given new names while another turned heel.

by Riju Dasgupta Analysis 08 Jun 2017, 12:35 IST

Many moving components came together, this week on NXT

Last week's episode of NXT concluded with No Way Jose aligning himself with Kassius Ohno and ‘the Messiah of the Backbreaker’ Roderick Strong. How would they fare against SAnitY this week? We also learned that Oney Lorcan would take on Hideo Itami this week. Without wasting any time, let’s dive straight into the action right away.

Heavy Machinery vs. Victor Andrews & Lars Sullivan

The real beatdown began after this match finished

We saw a video package before the match where Sullivan (formerly known as Dylan Miley) dropped a mammoth hand on the shoulder of Andrews, making the latter look frightened. Sullivan locked up with Knight, whom he dwarfed in sheer size. Shoulder tackles followed with neither man gaining the advantage. A clothesline from Sullivan dropped Knight, but a dropkick from Knight evened the odds. Then Sullivan power slammed Knight and tagged his partner, Victor Andrews in.

Andrews was immediately locked in a bear hug first by Knight and then by Otis Dozovic. Andrews tried to get some offence in, but a huge belly-to-belly suplex launched him into the corner. He was then squashed by the members of Heavy Machinery to a pulp. An arm drag from Knight, a splash in the corner from Andrews and ‘The Compactor’, their finisher followed.

Heavy Machinery def. Victor Andrews & Lars Sullivan

Following the match, Sullivan turned on his partner Andrews for costing them the match and absolutely destroyed him with some serious power.

Killian Dain reacted to No Way Jose’s return in a backstage wwe.com exclusive interview by saying no one was safe, especially No Way Jose!

We came back from commercial with Roderick Strong coming out to address the NXT Universe. As the crowd chanted for Roddy, he confessed that the past few months have been an emotional roller coaster for him. He thanked the NXT Universe for accepting him, even after hearing his story (something he was ashamed of).

Roddy confessed that he came to NXT for one reason only- The NXT Championship and was then interrupted by the NXT Champion, Bobby Roode. Roode appeared to be crying, mockingly. He had some scathing comments for Roddy and his family and told him that at the end of the day, Roddy just wasn't man enough to win.

Before we went to commercial, we saw a crazed Nikki Cross in some industrial location, beating a jacket to the ground and possibly weeping, ahead of her triple threat match against Asuka and Ruby Riot next week on NXT.

We came back from commercial to see Paul Ellering cutting a promo about the dominance of the Authors of Pain, and we even glimpsed the entire landscape of the NXT tag team division within the promo.

