NXT Results: Sarray impresses on debut; Former IMPACT Wrestling star interrupts Io Shirai

This week's episode of NXT gave us quite a lot of big moments. Sarray made her in-ring debut with the company, and Kushida defended his newly won NXT Cruiserweight Championship in an open challenge.

LA Knight and Dexter Lumis' feud has been brewing for sometime. Tonight, Knight had Lumis in a one-on-one match and vowed to make him regret what he did at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

Kyle O'Reilly returned to NXT tonight, two weeks after his forty-minute war with Adam Cole at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Tonight, the multi-time NXT Tag Team Champion revealed what was next for him on the black and gold brand.

All that, plus a bit more intrigue into the Imperium equation, as Wolfe ran into a former ally of his. Welcome to the results of this week's NXT.

Kyle O'Reilly returns to NXT

The Air Guitar King made his return to NXT this week, kicking off the show by going over his big win at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Kyle O'Reilly said he felt good to finally be done with Adam Cole. Kool Kyle was ready to get back to what was important and prove that he was the best in NXT.

Why is it so bright in here?



1. @KORcombat forgot he's wearing sunglasses 😎

2. @KORcombat is KICKING OFF a Tuesday night #WWENXT on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/tbPFvG8f9g — WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2021

It was time to move on, but what did that mean? What was next for Kyle O'Reilly? Well, to succeed on the black and gold brand, superstars needed a killer instinct.

Advertisement

O'Reilly found it at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver when he broke his former best friend in the main event of night two.

Now that he's found the killer instinct, what's next? Would he go for the workhorse championship (North American Title) or the NXT Championship?

O'Reilly hinted that he would in fact be hunting down Karrion Kross, but was interrupted by Cameron Grimes.

The Thousand Dollar Man congratulated Kyle for what he pulled off two weeks ago. He said he put his money on O'Reilly to win and earned a ton of money on Draft Kings.

Grimes wanted to make some more money with O'Reilly going forward and got a Kool Kyle chant going with the NXT crowd.

O'Reilly said that he was a genius, and thanked him for the tips on the "Doggy coins."

He revealed that he was cleared to fight tonight, but promised that his first opponent wouldn't be Grimes. After all, they were business associates. Grimes fell for it, unfortunately, and fell with a right hand from Cool Kyle O'Reilly.

Advertisement

NXT GM William Regal met with newcomer Sarray earlier in the night, as did Zoey Stark, who was hoping to be Sarray's first opponent.

Regal was excited about the possible match-up and made it official. Stark would face Sarray in her debut tonight.

LA Knight was attacked by Dexter Lumis after being eliminated from the Gauntlet Eliminator at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Tonight, he aimed to get revenge on NXT's Tortured Artist.

1 / 7 NEXT