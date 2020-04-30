It was an incredible night

After some heartbreak last week, we continued the NXT Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament this week. Drake Maverick had another opportunity, hoping to advance to 1-1, when he faced off against former champion Tony Nese.

Candice LeRae's wicked side emerged in-ring tonight when she faced off against Kacy Catanzaro. What does the newly dubbed Poison Pixy have in store for NXT's Women's Division?

After months of attacks by the Archer of Infamy, Keith Lee hoped to finally put an end to it all when he defended the NXT North American Championship against Damian Priest. It was another hoss fight for Lee, who's proved himself to be the best big man in sports entertainment at the moment.

We kicked off the show with another Cruiserweight Tournament bout. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and El Hijo del Fantasma faced off, both favorites in the round robin affair.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott (0-1, Group B) vs El Hijo del Fantasma (1-0, Group B)

El Hijo del Fantasma wrapped his opponent up with a near fall early on. Isaiah Scott kicked out, refusing to go 0-2 in this tournament. A striking combination sent Fantasma to the floor.

Fantasma avoided a dive, and a step-up enziguri turned Scott inside out. Scott responded, however, tossing Fantasma from the ropes to the ring with a springboard hurricanrana. On the outside again, a running boot off the apron nearly took Fantasma's head off.

Scott grounded Fantasma, holding him on the mat with a hammerlock. The newcomer broke away, and countered a diving sunset flip, rolling through for a dropkick. He took Scott up top and dumped him with a super Frankensteiner.

Fantasma followed up with a frog splash, but Scott kicked out. They traded chops, with Scott getting the better of the Luchador. A deadlift German suplex spiked Fantasma. He was unable to capitalize with a cover, and attempted a dive. Fantasma rolled in the ring and responded with an Arrow from the depths of Hell.

As Fantasma looked to finish off Scott, though, Swerve rolled him up for a pin, earning his first victory in the round robin tournament.

Results: Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defeated El Hijo del Fantasma via pinfall.

Grade: B-

Both competitors walk out of the match at 1-1.

Scott said he respected Fantasma, and they've battled before they were a part of the Black & Gold brand. One more match, said Scott, and he would be able to prove that this was Swerve's House.