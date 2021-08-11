NXT Results: Undefeated streak ends, Hall of Famer issues challenge, Dragunov vs Dunne

We got a great episode of WWE NXT this week that featured a main event between Ilja Dragunov and Pete Dunne.

We also saw a WWE Hall of Famer appear and issue a challenge on Cameron Grimes' behalf to LA Knight. Read on for full WWE NXT results.

Dakota Kai vs Sarray kicked off WWE NXT

Sarray went for a handshake but Kai slapped her hand away. Fans were behind Sarray as the match started and she worked over Dakota Kai's arm.

Kai got some strikes in the corner but Sarray hit back, slamming her opponent down on the mat. The undefeated Japanese star had Dakota Kai grounded and locked in a submission.

Kai looked in trouble for a second but broke the hold after grabbing Sarray's hair. We had more back and forth before we headed to a commercial break.

We came back from the break to see Sarray back on top, hitting Dakota Kai with a German Suplex. She followed it up with a second but Kai kicked out once again. Kai and Sarray traded right hands before Dakota hit a Scorpion Kick.

Sarray hit back with a dropkick followed by a sliding dropkick while Kai was down. The Japanese star looked to make it a hat-trick but missed and Kai took her out with a boot.

At this point, we saw Raquel Gonzalez arriving at the Capitol Wrestling Center. Meanwhile, Kai hit her finisher and pinned Sarray for the win. This was Sarray's first loss in NXT.

Result: Dakota Kai def. Sarray

Grade: B+

Kai looked to attack Sarray after the match but Raquel Gonzalez chased her away. She then took the mic and sent a warning to her opponent at TakeOver 36.

Dexter Lumis arrives to pick up Indi Hartwell

Following last week's Love Her or Lose her match on WWE NXT, we saw Dexter Lumis arriving at Johnny Gargano and Candice's house to pick up Indi Hartwell for their date.

