NXT Results: Superstars get engaged; WWE Hall Of Famer attacked

Roderick Strong and Diamond Mine were in the ring after NXT kicked off and Bivens said that Kushida was a liar and a coward and that he wouldn't want to defend his title against Roderick Strong either.

It was revealed earlier that Kushida was not medically cleared to compete and the NXT Cruiserweight Championship match was pulled from tonight's show.

Roderick offered up an open challenge and Ilja Dragunov was the one who answered the call.

Ilja Dragunov vs. Roderick Strong on NXT

Roddy was dominating as the match began and sent Dragunov into the ropes before kicking him into them. Ilja countered it with a spinning chest chop and a Senton for a near fall as the match went on.

Haichiman distracted Ilja from the outside as Roddy sent him into the steel steps before hitting a Uranage onto the ring apron. Dragunov was busted open after a suplex and Strong went for a flying knee but missed.

Ilja hit a suplex for a two count with a bloody face before he was hit with a devastating knee. Dragunov hit the Torpedo Moscow for the win on NXT despite the counter from Strong!

Result: Ilja Dragunov def. Roderick Strong

Grade: B

Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott was out next with Hit Row and they called Santos Escobar out for taking his grill last week. Escobar showed up on the titantron and said that he did not mean any disrespect despite seeing them burn Lucha masks and called Scott out to the parking lot to take it back but asked him to come alone.

Isaiah walked out to meet him but Wilde and Mendoza jumped him from behind. Hit Row rushed to the parking lot and took Legado del Fantasma out by using steel pipes and sending them into a garage door.

Swerve grabbed Escobar and smacked him into the garage door a few times before taking his grill and walking off with his crew on NXT.

