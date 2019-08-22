WWE NXT Results (August 21st, 2019): Jordan Myles cashes in on his Breakout Title shot, The Original Bro finally battles the Hound of Ulster

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.47K // 22 Aug 2019, 08:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Velveteen Dream challenged Roderick Strong to step into his spotlight

Matt Riddle has been haunted by the Beast of Belfast for nearly a month now. Killian Dain made an impact with his return to NXT, utterly annihilating the Original Bro and sending him through the stage with a running senton. Since then, NXT has been a warzone for them. Tonight, they finally face off in singles competition. (For real, this time!)

At NXT TakeOver, Shayna Baszler barely escaped with her NXT Women's Championship. Mia Yim took the fight to her, refusing to back down from the Queen of Spades unlike anyone has done before. It seems like that may have impressed her, as Baszler gave the HBIC an interesting offer.

The Undisputed Era are still lacking in the gold department

Adam Cole and the Undisputed Era kicked off NXT this week, with the Panama City Playboy gloating about his successful title defense against Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: Toronto. The leader of the Era went on to claim that he's then, now, and forever the greatest NXT Champion to ever live.

When it comes down to the Mount Rushmore of NXT, Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Kevin Owens don't cut it. In fact, Cole believes his face should be on there four times. Roderick Strong cut in to talk about the fact that all four of them should be draped in gold. However, at Toronto, he, Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish were wrongfully deprived of the titles.

Strong's gripe comes from the fact that he was supposed to battle the Velveteen Dream one-on-one for his NXT North American Championship, but had to deal with the unexpected element in Pete Dunne. In fact, Dunne was the one pinned, not Strong. Fish & O'Reilly also had pretty sound logic behind their moaning. During the NXT Tag Team Titles match, O'Reilly was pinned when he wasn't the legal man.

Cole said that in due time, the Undisputed Prophecy would come to fruition. They're only two steps away from owning all the gold and running the entirety of NXT.

Before they could leave, NXT Breakout Tournament winner Jordan Myles made his entrance, holding his contract for any NXT Championship of his choosing. Cole scoffed at the thought that Myles would be challenging him, and said that he wasn't at the champ's level. Instead, he should go to NXT UK or 205 Live and challenge for their titles instead.

Cole went on to say that there's nothing worse for one's career than wasting an opportunity like this on him, but Myles was persistent. He handed the contract to him, but dropped it just before Cole could grab it. Myles left laughing and taunting the Undisputed Era while Cole and his cronies looked over the paperwork.

1 / 5 NEXT