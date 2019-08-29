WWE NXT Results (August 28th, 2019): The Street Profits defend against the Undisputed Era, a new debut leaves the NXT crowd on their feet

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 383 // 29 Aug 2019, 07:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dominic Dijakovic was in incredible form as he returned to battle Keith Lee

The Undisputed Era started 2019 with a bold prediction, expecting to be draped in gold very early on. However, eight months into the year and only Adam Cole stands with a title. The four-man group only has four months left to make their prophecy come true.

Tonight, Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish took the next step in making that happen. The main event of this episode was a tag team title match, with the Era challenging the Street Profits.

We also saw the return of the gigantic Dominic Dijakovic, as he battled his long-time rival and fellow giant Keith Lee. The two went to war in an all-out Hoss Fight that left the Full Sail crowd on their feet. Whoever came out on the other side of this contest would assert their dominance as the true beast of NXT.

Shayna Baszler also attempted to address the "Mia Yim" situation following last week's attack on the HBIC. However, a new face left the Queen of Spades and her backup utterly shocked.

We kicked off tonight, however, with a monstrous showing from Io Shirai. The Genius of the Sky continued her dominance over the NXT women's roster.

Io Shirai vs Cami Fields

Shirai rushes Fields early, sending her crashing into the corner with a running dropkick. A running elbow strike connected, but Fields escaped a double underhook and lit Shirai up with a few elbows of her own. However, as she went off the ropes, Shirai caught her with another strike.

Fields managed to evade yet another attack from Shirai but was leveled with a kick followed by a running double knee strike in the corner.

The moonsault was enough to put her away, but Shirai opted to dish out more punishment, locking in her submission hold, the Gannosuke Clutch.

Advertisement

Results: Io Shirai defeated Cami Fields via submission.

Following the match, Shirai tried to beat down Fields with a kendo stick. Candice LeRae rushed the ring, though, saving Fields and battering her former ally with the Genius of the Sky's favorite weapon.

1 / 4 NEXT