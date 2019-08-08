WWE NXT Results (August 7th, 2019): The Street Profits and Undisputed Era make it official, Matt Riddle is crushed by a crazed Killian Dain

Matt Riddle met his demise at the hands of the Beast of Belfast

With just a few short days until NXT TakeOver: Toronto, this week's edition of the Yellow and Black brand was primarily filled with hype packages.

However, the live segments and in-ring action we were presented with was still the quality that the WWE Universe have come to expect from what's considered to be the best brand in the company.

Shane Thorne has a bone to pick with all of the new NXT Superstars who have been given an opportunity at a title thanks to the Breakout Tournament. Tonight, he would get a chance to put one of those talents down when he faced Joaquin Wilde.

Matt Riddle would also face Killian Dain in the main event tonight. The King of Bros has been incredibly dominant since joining NXT last year, but was battered and broken at the hands of Killian Dain last month. Dain returned to NXT after a subpar run on the main roster, and looked to take advantage of his second chance, and that meant obliterating Riddle.

NXT Tag-Team Championship contract signing

William Regal opened the show tonight in the ring, revealing that he was there to overlook the contract signing between the NXT Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits, and their challengers the Undisputed Era.

The NXT GM gave the champions a proper introduction, but when he moved onto Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly, he was stopped by Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, who gave their own...unique introduction for the former champs, calling O'Reilly "O'Reilly Auto Parts" and Fish "Laurence Fishburne Jr."

The Era took it all in stride and told the Profits that they aren't on the same level as them, and at TakeOver: Toronto, they stand no chance at walking out with the titles. O'Reilly hit them with a joke of their own. "The Street Profits are the NXT Tag Team Champions."

The NXT Tag Team Champions got serious at this point, running down the successful run of the Undisputed Era, even calling them the best tag team to ever step foot inside the Yellow and Black brand. Ford said facing a team like that means that losing is not an option. Now that they're in the spotlight, they don't plan on moving back to square one.

With that, the contracts were signed, and the match was official. The Street Profits backed up the ramp with the belts held high as the Undisputed Era talked trash in the ring.

