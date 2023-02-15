NXT kicked off with a tribute to wrestling legend Jerry Jarrett before we headed for the first match of the night between Grayson Waller and Tyler Bate.

NXT Results (February 14, 2023): Grayson Waller vs. Tyler Bate

Bate was in control early on and got a dropkick before Waller got a takedown and a back elbow. Tyler got a dropkick and an exploder before hitting the shooting star press for a near fall.

Waller tried for a hold, but Bate fought back and tried for the Airplane spin. Waller came back with the Killswitch before blocking the slingshot Sunset flip. Bate tried it once more and got the win of the Sunset flip.

Result: Tyler Bate def. Grayson Waller

Grade: B

Josh Briggs was getting Brooks Jensen hyped up for his date tonight when Fallon Henley showed up. Grayson Waller was yelling and throwing things at Shawn Michaels before officials came and broke it up.

Apollo Crews was in a video promo and called out Dabba Kato before saying that he would be out for revenge.

Jacy Jayne was out next and said that last week was the end of Toxic Attraction and that she didn't regret stomping Dolin's head. Jacy said that she was the real victim, having to carry Dolin despite her mistakes, and told Gigi to 'screw herself'.

Thea Hail vs. Tiffany Stratton on RAW

Stratton got some big moves early on in the match, but Hail took her down for a bit then started crying after seeing a man in a smiley mask and a Schizm t-shirt in the crowd.

Tiffany took advantage of the distraction and got a slingshot senton and a chin lock before Hail got out and hit an axhandle. Hail got a dive, but Stratton came back with a double jump moonsault and picked up the win.

Result: Tiffany Stratton def. Thea Hail

Grade: C

Javier Bernal was backstage and asked Tatum Paxley on a date but got rejected. He asked the same of Ivy Nile, who acted interested but then choked him out with a submission hold.

Axiom vs. Damon Kemp on NXT

Axiom went for some quick strikes in the corner before getting a big dropkick. Kemp got a wheelbarrow German Suplex.

Axiom took two more suplexes before coming back with some kicks. Axiom got the Golden Ratio kick and picked up the easy win.

Result: Axiom def. Damon Kemp

Grade: C

Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley were backstage, and the latter wanted to spill the beans about Kiana's secret phone call.

Bron Breakker was out next and was talking about his next challenger. Jinder Mahal walked out with Indus Sher and said that he knew the pressure of being a champion, always worrying about the next challenger.

Jinder said that the tides were changing before Bron made a 3MB joke. Jinder asked for a title match next week before the segment was over, and NXT moved on.

Wes Lee put out an open challenge for the North American Title, and Dijak was making his entrance when Tony D'Angelo and Stacks attacked him on the ramp. Dijak fought his way backstage before Von Wagner showed up to answer the challenge.

Wes Lee (c) vs. Von Wagner - North American Championship match on NXT

Wagner was in control early on and took Lee outside before slamming his head on the announcers' desk. Back in the ring, Lee came back with some kicks and took Wagner down before sending him into the corner.

Wagner caught Lee off a dive and planted him on the mat before getting a near fall. Lee came back with some superkicks and a knee before getting a cartwheel kick and picking up the win.

Result: Wes Lee def. Von Wagner to retain the North American Title

Grade: B

Hank Walker finally got some wrestling gear, and Gulak got him some wrestling boots.

Charley Dempsey vs. Hank Walker on NXT

Dempsey got a hammerlock early on and transitioned to a side headlock before getting some forearms.

Walker got a big strike before they took each other out with Big Boots. Dempsey went for a heel trap bow and arrow submission before Walker tapped out.

Result: Charley Dempsey def. Hank Walker

After the match, Dempsey caught Walker in a hold and refused to let go. Gulak got on the apron and stared Dempsey down before they left together, leaving Walker in the ring alone.

Grade: C

Gallus were playing pool in a bar when the Pretty Deadly came in to challenge them to a 'billiards match'. The Pretty Deadly lost before they ended up drinking together and playing some more. Before leaving, Gallus offered them the title match they wanted before NXT continued.

Ilja Dragunov was backstage and said that he was just getting started. Trick Williams came out and challenged Ilja to a match. Williams attacked Dragunov while he was talking, and Ilja shrugged it off and hit back, taking Trick down.

JD McDonagh showed up to threaten Dragunov, and Trick used the distraction to attack Ilja again and take him out.

James and Brooks were on their date and about to kiss when Fallon Henley interrupted them. Henley talked about James' call with a Zach, and Kiana responded that it was her brother before leaving.

Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Roxanne Perez & Meiko Satomura on NXT

Perez and Chance kicked off the match, and Perez was isolated early on by the tag champs but managed to break out and get the tag. Satomura got some big moves in the ring and sent Chance outside before she and Perez hit some dives to the outside.

Perez was taking a beating back in the ring before Satomura was caught in the corner and took a big Rana. Satomura came back with a Pele kick on Carter before Roxanne came in with the Pop Rox and picked up the win.

Result: Roxanne Perez & Meiko Satomura def. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter on NXT

After the match, Satomura made a request to Perez but didn't say what it was. Perez realized it was a title match and accepted before NXT went off the air.

Grade: B

Episode rating: B

Jinder Mahal came out to challenge Bron Breakker tonight on NXT while Jensen and Kiana had their big date.

