WWE NXT Results: Bron Breakker wiped out in brutal brawl; Top heels destroy champ - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (January 24, 2023)

WWE NXT kicked off with footage of Grayson Waller attacking Bron Breakker at the Performance Center earlier in the week. We headed to the first match of the night as the show continued.

WWE NXT Results (January 24, 2023): Indi Hartwell vs. Tiffany Stratton

Hartwell attacked Stratton before the bell and after the match was on, she got a big stomp before Tiffany sent her into the corner. Indi took a kick but came back with a big knee drop.

Indi was taking some offense but managed to get out and hit a big senton for a near fall. Hartwell got an uppercut and a pump kick before Stratton complained about a knee injury.

It was just a distraction as she came in with a forearm and a moonsault before picking up the win.

Result: Tiffany Stratton def. Indi Hartwell

Grade: B-

Ivy Nile booked a match between the Creed Brothers and Drew Gulak & Hank Walker to get them ready for their match against Indus Sher.

Chase U was out next and setting up for Thea Hail's award ceremony, but as the ceremony began, they were interrupted by JD McDonagh. JD called them losers and made fun of them for handing out participation awards.

Andre and JD decided to have a match before the fight broke out and McDonagh was sent outside as we headed for a break on NXT.

Andre Chase vs. JD McDonagh on NXT

JD was in control early on and locked in a submission hold before Chase came back with a big suplex. JD got a back-body drop before running out of the corner with a big clothesline.

Chase got a big slam but JD got his feet on the ropes to break up the pin. Duke Hudson caused an unintentional distraction before JD came in with the Saito Suplex and picked up the win.

Result: JD McDonagh def. Andre Chase

Grade: B-

Kiana James & Fallon Henley vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley on NXT

Nile and James kicked off the match but Henley snuck in a tag right away and got in the ring. Paxley came in and got a big dropkick before James came back in and sent her into the corner.

The referee was busy with Paxley on the ropes while James got a cheap shot on Nile from the apron. James went outside and grabbed Paxley on the ropes, keeping her from interfering while Henley got the Shining Wizard on Nile in the ring for the win.

Result: Kiana James & Fallon Henley def. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley

Grade: B

The New Day were backstage and Edris & Enofe as well as the Schizm wanted a tag title match with them. The champs announced a match between the two teams and the winner will join The New Day, Gallus, and Pretty Deadly for the tag team title match at Vengeance Day.

Apollo Crews was at Carmelo Hayes' favorite barber shop and the two had an exchange leading to a two out of three falls match at Vengeance Day.

The Creed Brothers vs. Drew Gulak & Hank Walker on NXT

Julius and Gulak started off the match and tags were made with the Creeds in control early on. Walker came in and the Creeds isolated him before Gulak came back and took them down with clotheslines.

Back after a break on NXT, Gulak got a big DDT before Walker came in and took a big kick and a suplex followed by a standing moonsault. Drew was back in and took a big double-team move but Walker broke the pin.

Walker got a big slam and tried for an armbar but Julius broke the hold. Charley Dempsey showed up at ringside and distracted Gulak, who walked off the apron to stare him down.

In the ring, Brutus got the Brutus bomb on Walker while Julius held Drew in the corner before the Creeds got the win.

Result: The Creed Brothers def. Drew Gulak & Hank Walker

Grade: B+

The Creeds were on the mic and thanked Ivy Nile for supporting them before Indus Sher and Jinder Mahal made their way out. They challenged the Creeds to a match next week and the Creeds accepted.

Tony D'Angelo and Stacks were at a restaurant and the latter wanted to prove himself by beating the biggest guy he could find.

Wendy Choo vs. Elektra Lopez on NXT

Lopez got the first takedown but Choo came back with a backslide and a big dropkick. Valentina Feroz was out to watch the match from ringside and Lopez got the big Uranage in the ring.

Choo got some strikes and a crossbody before getting hit in the face with brass knuckles by Lopez. Feroz tried to alert the ref but it allowed Lopez to get the upper hand and pick up the win.

Result: Elektra Lopez def. Wendy Choo

Grade: C

Feroz was not happy about Lopez cheating, but the latter told her to take a hike.

Stevie Turner showed up for an interview on the screen and acted like she was a live streamer. She will be making her in-ring debut next week.

Grayson Waller was out next on RAW and had a copy of the NXT title with him. He called out Bron, who made his way out while the entire locker room tried to stop them. Bron took some of them out before he was sent into the barricades and smashed right through them.

Katana Chance & Kayden Carter (c) vs. Alba Fyre & Sol Ruca - NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship match

Alba Fyre was ready for a handicap match but Sol Ruca came out just before the bell to give her backup. Fyre and Ruca sent the champs outside early on and sent them into the steel steps before we headed for a break.

Back on NXT, the champs came back in for a near fall on Fyre off a suplex before Carter took a big front-face slam. Ruca was in the ring and the champs hit her with the double-team finishing move in the corner before picking up the win.

Result: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter def. Alba Fyre & Sol Ruca to retain the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship

Grade: B-

Kiana James and Fallon Henley showed up on the balcony after the match and announced that they would be facing Carter and Chance for the tag team titles at Vengeance Day.

Wes Lee and Dijak were having a meeting about their title match before Cora Jade was in a backstage interview.

Jade called out Lyra Valkyra before we cut to the parking lot where we saw Nikkita Lyons lying on the floor after possibly being attacked.

Andre Chase asked Duke Hudson why he left during his match earlier in the night and Hudson said that he tried and managed to get them into the New Day invitational with Edris & Enofe and The Schizm.

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne were in the ring with Booker T and Roxanne Perez. Dolin and Jayne went off at each other and took shots at their former teammates. Dolin called Jayne insecure while Jayne said she was tired of carrying her in the division.

Roxanne got on the mic and said that she was enjoying the Toxic Attraction breakup and said that she was confident about Vengeance Day. A brawl eventually broke out and Perez was at the receiving end of the attack as Gigi and Jacy put her through the table and posed with the title as NXT went off the air.

Episode rating: B-

We got some great matches tonight on NXT while Bron Breakker ended up in a brutal brawl with Grayson Waller and the rest of the NXT locker room.

